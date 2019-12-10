The cheapest iPad Air deal of 2019 is back

The iPad Air is one of the best tablets you can buy. It's slim, stylish, and packs Apple's beastly A12 Bionic CPU. If you didn't grab one on sale during Thanksgiving, we've got excellent news. One of the best iPad deals of 2019 is back.

Currently, Best Buy has the Apple iPad Air (64GB) on sale for $499.99. That's $100 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this iPad. Alternatively, you can get the Apple iPad Air (256GB) on sale for $549.99 ($100 off). The 256GB tablet is also at its all-time price low.

Apple iPad Air (64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

The 2019 iPad Air is an excellent tablet for gaming, streaming, and productivity. It's back at its Black Friday pricing, which is the cheapest it's ever been. The 256GB model is also on sale for $549 ($100 off). View Deal

The iPad Air features a 10.5-inch Retina display, a fast A12 Bionic processor, an 8MP rear camera, and a 7MP FaceTime HD front-facing camera.

Sister site Laptop Mag gave the Apple iPad Air 2019 an Editor's Choice award. In their lab tests, the iPad Air's Retina display beat the tablet average, producing 132% of the sRGB spectrum. It also scored above the 9.7-inch iPad's 119% rating.

In terms of performance, the iPad Air scored a solid 11,472 on Geekbench 4. That trumps the 5,983 performance score of the A10 Fusion chip-powered 9.7-inch iPad.

As for battery life, the iPad Air took 11 hours and 54 minutes to tap out, which beats the 10:16 tablet average. If the iPad Air is still too pricey for you, Best Buy also has the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for $249.99 ($80 off).