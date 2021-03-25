The Boys season 3 could bring Stormfront back in a surprising way

We're excited for The Boys season 3, and the latest piece of information we've learned about the season has us scratching our heads. So, consider this your spoiler warning: go finish The Boys season 2 if you haven't already.

So, remember how season 2 of The Boys didn't end well for Stormfront (Aya Cash), who wound up brutally deformed? Well, a recent panel teased a possible return for the character, even though many of us at TG had written her off.

Cash told Entertainment Weekly "I want to know if she'll be back too," in regards to Stormfront's future with the series. She added that we shouldn't expect a full-blown appearance, as she's not on the set of The Boys season 3; instead, she's currently filming a different show called This Country. However, she went on to say that her "contract for The Boys was only for a year so, who knows," before adding "Maybe they can CGI my face in." Admittedly, this is a big hypothetical, but that does sound like the most likely outcome.

The show has previously left the door open for Stormfront's return. Not only is she immortal, but showrunner Eric Kripke said in an interview that "She's not dead. She's just a stump ... Among the writers and talking with Aya, we're like, 'Well, what is going to happen to Stumpfront?' So we’ll see."

A return for Stump– I mean Stormfront makes some sense, as the show loves to keep its killed-off characters in the picture. Just remember how Elisabeth Shue's Madelyn Stillwell managed to come back to the series in one of Homelander's secret retreats.

We don't know when The Boys season 3 returns, but production has already begun. The first set photo, a big gold statue of Homelander, was posted in February by Kripke. Our best guess for season 3's debut is May or June 2022. There's also a The Boys spinoff show, which doesn't have a release date either — but could drop by the end of the year at the earliest.