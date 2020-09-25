The Boys season 2 episode 6 release date: When it comes out

The Boys season 2, episode 6 The Boys season 2, episode 6 is live, releasing today (Friday, Sept. 25) on Amazon Prime.

Trying to find The Boys season 2 episode 6 release date? Well, the good news, supe-watchers, is that you can get your gritty, gory superhero action on Amazon Prime Video right now.

Fans have been waiting (some, not so patiently) for every new Boys season 2 episode. Unlike season 1, all of the Boys season 2 episodes weren't dropped at once. As we explained in our guide on how to watch The Boys season 2, creator Eric Kripke revealed months ago that it would premiere with three episodes, then air weekly.

As the saying goes, all good things come to those who wait!

And as for what's in The Boys season 2 episode 6? The gang is trying to figure Stormfront (Aya Cash) out, and their work leads them to a hospital, where it appears that experiments are being performed on supes.

The Boys S02E05 continued the opposing storylines of Homelander (Antony Starr) and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), pushing the latter to find new motivation now that he's reunited with his wife.

The Boys season 2 episodes schedule

For the rest of The Boys season 2, episodes will be released weekly on Fridays. Kripke told Collider he wanted to avoid "a sugar rush of a binge."

"“People burn through it in a week or two. There's an intense amount of activity, and then it sort of fades," he noted.

Here's the schedule for The Boys season 2 episodes:

Episode 1, "The Big Ride" — streaming now

Episode 2, "Proper Preparation and Planning" — streaming now

Episode 3, "Over the Hill with the Swords of a Thousand Men" — streaming now

Episode 4, "Nothing Like It in the World" — streaming now

Episode 5, "We Gotta Go Now" — streaming now

Episode 6, “The Bloody Doors Off” — streaming now

Episode 7, "Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker" — Friday, Oct. 2

Episode 8, "What I Know" — Friday, Oct. 9