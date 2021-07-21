The Book of Boba Fett: Everything we know so far

We're less than half a year from opening The Book of Boba Fett. Yes, the latest chapter of The Mandalorian saga is coming to Disney Plus in mere months. And along the way, we're learning as much about the show as the secrecy surrounding it.

So, how will Disney and Lucasfilm follow up its biggest cliffhanger since Empire Strikes Back? Yes, this series has to keep the momentum going after the return of Luke Skywalker and the separation of Grogu and Mando.

And, yes, this is just one of the many upcoming Disney Plus Star Wars shows. Star Wars: Ahsoka and Star Wars: Andor are two of the bigger shows announced, alongside The Mandalorian season 3.

Ming-Na Wen revealed that she didn't know she was working on Book of Boba Fett for two weeks, instead thinking they were shooting more Mandalorian

It seems like The Book of Boba Fett may get a second season

We will open The Book of Boba Fett's first chapter in December 2021. We learned a lot about what's coming in The Mandalorian show-runner Jon Favreau's recent Good Morning America interview.

During the interview Favreau apparently either spoiled the exact date or misspoke, when he said "Christmas" before correcting himself to say "December 2021." He also revealed the show's new logo (which we've got below), and then revealed that The Mandalorian season 3 will go into production "pretty soon, following" The Book of Boba Fett.

The Book of Boba Fett cast

It will shock nobody that Temuera Morrison (as Boba Fett) will star in the series. Morrison made his Star Wars debut in 2002's Episode II - Attack of the Clones, as Jango Fett, Boba's dear ol' dad. And since Jango was the template for the Clone Troopers, nobody's batting an eye that his son bears such an identical likeness (then again, few have probably seen both unmasked).

Ming-Na Wen will also return, as Fennec Shand, Fett's right hand. The actress is more than familiar with the world of nerdy TV properties, having recently played Agent May in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.. Interestingly enough, Fennec's story will be impacted by what's going on in The Bad Batch, where Wen is voicing a younger version of the character — according to an interview with the actress in Digital Spy.

Wen also explained that she didn't know about The Book of Boba Fett at first, originally thinking she was going to be in The Mandalorian season 3. In that same interview, she said We're so secretive about everything, right? We don't call the shows, the shows. The contracts are always under different names. The show is under different names. "When I was told I was going to become a series regular, I just automatically assumed it was for The Mandalorian season three. And then when the scripts came out, it said 301, 302, 303, 304. So I just assumed I was signing on – because it doesn't say The Mandalorian on my contracts."

And she had no idea that she was shooting that show for two whole weeks, working alongside Temuera Morrison and Robert Rodriguez. This makes us wonder how similar The Book of Boba Fett is to The Mandalorian, if even a star didn't notice a difference.

That's all the casting details, but we also know that The Mandalorian's crack team of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are back on board as executive producers, along with Robert Rodriguez. The Grindhouse director entered the Star Wars fold directing episode 14 of The Mandalorian — as a last-second replacement.

The Book of Boba Fett's Mandalorian tie-in

Per Cinelinx, multiple independent sources are claiming that Din Djarin (aka Mando himself) will be making an appearance in The Book of Boba Fett. This makes a lot of sense, as Disney framed The Book of Boba Fett as "the next chapter" in the Mandalorian story.

The Book of Boba Fett episodes

As it's still quite early, details are slim. But Small Screen claims someone told them "that The Book Of Boba Fett is only going to be four episodes long." That being said, I'm not betting on that claim, since the site doesn't have a proven track record.

An 8 episode order, as was the case for the Mando seasons, seems just as likely.

The Book of Boba Fett trailer speculation

There is no trailer for The Book of Boba Fett at this time. Since the show finished filming in June 2021 (via a tweet from Ming-Na Wen), and is expected this December, we'd say that trailers aren't likely to show up until September 2021 at the earliest, possibly later. Post-production needs to be done to get footage up to snuff.

All we've been given in terms of footage was the tease of the series at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2. It came in conjunction with Fennec Shand's return to Jabba's old hut.

The Book of Boba Fett plot

The Book of Boba Fett's story details have been tightly kept secrets, leading many to think the show is likely focused on Fett and Shand's situation having taken over the seedy crime world of Tatooine. We expect them to learn that offering bounties isn't as easy as claiming them.

The lack of Bib Fortuna crosses off one of a hundred or more names that could easily make cameos in the new series. And as the Mando S2 finale showed, the Disney Plus Star Wars series love to take those opportunities.

The Book of Boba Fett season 2 speculation

Book of Boba Fett wrap-gifts (given out to cast and crew upon completion of a project) shared by Ming-Na Wen give people reason to believe this won't be the only set of episodes we get for the season.

Note that the card reads "The Book of Boba Fett S.1" where the 'S.1' stands for season 1, suggesting a second season is possibly happening.

(Image credit: Ming-Na Wen/Twitter)