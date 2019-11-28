The best Sling TV Black Friday deals for 2019

Sling TV is already one of the best streaming services for folks looking to cut the cord, offering popular cable TV channels like ESPN, MTV, NBC and CBS for as little as $15 per month. And with several Sling TV Black Friday deals currently available, there's never been a better time to sign up.
Current Sling TV Black Friday deals include 40% your first month of the service, as well as several bundle deals that throw in some of the best streaming devices at no extra cost. Here are the best Sling TV deals you can get right now.
Sling TV Orange or Blue: was $25 per month now $15 per month
New subscribers can get their first month of Sling TV's Orange or Blue package for $15 per month for a $10 savings. You can also get an Orange and Blue combo package for just $25 for your first month.View Deal
Amazon Fire TV Stick: Free with a two-month prepaid Sling subscription
For a limited time, you can get Amazon's Fire TV Stick (normally $39) for free when you pre-pay for two months of Sling TV.View Deal
AirTV Mini: Free with a two-month prepaid Sling subscription
Sling is offering a free AirTV Mini (normally $79) with a two-month prepaid Sling TV subscription. This streaming dongle supports most major services and also doubles as a Chromecast. View Deal
AirTV Dual-Tuner Local Channel Streamer: $89 with free $25 Sling credit
This AirTV local TV streamer lets you stream local HDTV for free and has DVR support. You'll also get $25 in Sling credit, which will get you at least a month of service on select plans.View Deal
We'll be rounding up the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals all week long, so be sure to bookmark Tom's Guide for the latest and best savings.
Black Friday: Quick links
- Amazon: New Black Friday deals every hour
- Walmart: Best deals you can get now
- Best Buy: Shop Black Friday now
- Dell: Save up to 40% on XPS, monitors, desktops
- Newegg: Sales on components, graphics cards, SSDs
- Mixbook: 45% off sitewide via "BF19"
- Lenovo: Up to 56% off ThinkPads
- HP: Up to 63% off Envy, Spectre, and more laptops
- Alienware: Up to $550 off Alienware gaming desktops and laptops
- B&H Photo: Up to $500 off Canon, Nikon, and more
- Adidas: Up to 50% off select apparel
- Chewy: Up to 60% off pet food and toys; BOGO select items
- Xfinity: $150 Prepaid Visa card with Internet + TV bundles
- Verizon: Free phone and 50% off activation fee when purchased online
- Microsoft: $500 off Surface Book 2
- Purple: Up to $400 off Purple mattresses
- Lowe's: Up to 60% off DeWalt, Dyson, Honeywell, GE, more