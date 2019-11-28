The best Sling TV Black Friday deals for 2019

Sling TV is already one of the best streaming services for folks looking to cut the cord, offering popular cable TV channels like ESPN, MTV, NBC and CBS for as little as $15 per month. And with several Sling TV Black Friday deals currently available, there's never been a better time to sign up.

Current Sling TV Black Friday deals include 40% your first month of the service, as well as several bundle deals that throw in some of the best streaming devices at no extra cost. Here are the best Sling TV deals you can get right now.

Sling TV Orange or Blue: was $25 per month now $15 per month New subscribers can get their first month of Sling TV's Orange or Blue package for $15 per month for a $10 savings. You can also get an Orange and Blue combo package for just $25 for your first month.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick: Free with a two-month prepaid Sling subscription For a limited time, you can get Amazon's Fire TV Stick (normally $39) for free when you pre-pay for two months of Sling TV.View Deal

AirTV Mini: Free with a two-month prepaid Sling subscription Sling is offering a free AirTV Mini (normally $79) with a two-month prepaid Sling TV subscription. This streaming dongle supports most major services and also doubles as a Chromecast. View Deal

AirTV Dual-Tuner Local Channel Streamer: $89 with free $25 Sling credit This AirTV local TV streamer lets you stream local HDTV for free and has DVR support. You'll also get $25 in Sling credit, which will get you at least a month of service on select plans.View Deal

We'll be rounding up the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals all week long, so be sure to bookmark Tom's Guide for the latest and best savings.