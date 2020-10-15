The best Prime Day kitchen deals for home cooks

Home cooking is more popular than ever right now and with the best Prime Day deals, any amateur home chef can outfit their kitchen with all the top gadgets and tools.
Amazon's 48-hour savings event has already launched a ton of Prime Day kitchen deals on everything from Instant Pots to bakeware sets to microwaves. Perfecting a sourdough loaf, meal prepping and making your own sparkling water is a breeze thanks to these kitchen sales.
Here are the best Prime Day kitchen deals right now.
Top Prime Day kitchen sales
Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker (8 quart): was $180 now $120 @ Amazon
Instant Pot's hottest new 11-in-1 multi-cooker can pressure cook, saute, steam, slow cook, sous vide, warm, air fry, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate. The innovative EvenCrisp technology ensures a perfect crunch every time.View Deal
SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Bundle: was $139 now $79
Make fresh sparkling water at the touch of a button. The SodaStream Fizzi bundle comes with two 60L CO2 cylinders, three BPA-free bottles and two flavor drops. View Deal
Vitamix Ascent Series Smart Blender: was $499 now $349
Touchscreen controls give the 64 oz. Vitamix Smart Blender a sleek silhouette and are easily wiped clean, while a built-in programmable timer helps avoid over- or under-processing your custom recipes. View Deal
Dash Tasti Crisp Air Fryer: was $59 now $39
Enjoy your favorite fried foods without all the oil. The Dash Tasti uses aircrisp technology to help reduce added fat by 70 to 80%, without sacrificing flavor. The compact design can fit even on small countertops.View Deal
Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer (5.8 qt): was $119 now $83
The Cosori Air Fryer can be controlled and monitored with your mobile devices. Use Alexa to adjust and monitor the cooking progress of your meals remotely. The 11 built-in, one-touch presets can cook everything from poultry to bread to desserts.View Deal
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Curved Round Chef's Oven with Silicone French Trivet: was $315 now $179
This gorgeous Le Creuset piece has curved sides to promote the natural movement of heated liquid. The colorful, long-lasting exterior enamel resists chipping and cracking, while the interior is engineered to resist staining and dulling.View Deal
Calphalon Premier Stainless Steel Pots and Pans (8 pcs): was $366 now $221
This 8-piece set includes an 8" Fry pan 10" Fry pan 2.5 Qt. Saucepan with cover 5 Qt. Sauté pan with cover 6 Qt. Stock pot with cover. The durable 3-ply metal construction evenly sears, browns, and sautés.
View Deal
Calphalon Intellicrisp 2 Slice Toaster: was $60 now $48
This toaster features extra-wide slots to accommodate a variety of foods, advanced heat technology for consistent toasting every time and six shade settings. The bagel option allows you to toast only the center of bagel and warm the outside.View Deal
