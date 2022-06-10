The best Netflix show you're not watching is back — and it's 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Some of the best Netflix shows don't get the love that they deserve. So today, we're going to highlight a series that has struggled to keep an audience despite being one of the more critically-acclaimed shows on the streaming service.

Love, Death & Robots' latest season spent only two weeks in Netflix 's Top 10 for English-language TV shows, but critics think it is the show you need to watch.

Right now the animated anthology series has an unreal 100% on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab). Audiences are largely in agreement too, with users giving it an 83%.

Despite all this love, the Emmy-winner barely made a dent in the Top 10 for Netflix. Love, Death & Robots debuted at number six on the TV (English) section of Netflix's Top 10 the week of May 16 (where viewers watched for a total of 14,420,000 hours). It then dropped to eighth the following week (with 15,390,000 hours viewed) before falling completely off the Top 10 the week of May 30.

It should be noted that Stranger Things 4 (and each Stranger Things season before it), may be the reason why Love, Death & Robots got eliminated from the top 10. The top four spots in Netflix's English-language TV list for the week of May 30 are all taken by Stranger Things, with the newest season consuming 335,010,000 hours of users' time, more than seven times as many hours than The Lincoln Lawyer (the top non-Stranger Things show) acquired.

What is Love, Death & Robots?

For those unfamiliar with the Netflix series — which may be a lot of you — Love, Death & Robots is an animated series that debuted back in 2019 with Love, Death & Robots: Volume 1. Created by acclaimed directors Tim Miller and David Fincher, along with producers Jennifer Miller and Joshua Donen, the series won several Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards for Volume 1. Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 was similarly successful, also winning several Emmys.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 is on a similar trajectory if early reviews are any indication. The good news is you can check out the series for yourself with very little commitment. The episodes are all seven to 21 minutes long. There is also no continuity between the episodes. This makes it either super bingeable or really easy to watch when you only have a few minutes. Like Quibi was supposed to be, but it's actually a show people care about. The prior two seasons feature episodes of similar length, so the entire series could be finished on a lazy Sunday.

Fans of sci-fi and animation alike will definitely love this Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3, or should at least give it a chance. Be careful where you watch though — the show is definitely NSFW. There is nothing too graphic, but maybe avoid watching it at work or in front of little kids.

Why critics like Love, Death & Robots

Nguyên Lê of The Spool (opens in new tab) says that “That thing about third times being the charm is true, for Volume 3 of Love, Death & Robots is the best of them all.”

The Verge (opens in new tab)’s Andrew Webster calls Love, Death & Robots “Arguably the strongest collection yet: nine genre shorts without a weak link among them.”