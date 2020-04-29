The best Memorial Day sales in 2020

Memorial Day sales are likely to start earlier than ever. Now that Amazon Prime Day may be pushed to August, we expect retailers to launch their Memorial Day sales at the start of the new month.

This year, Memorial Day sales will also be different because unemployment is at an all-time high and consumers are more interested in where to buy face masks than they are in 4K TVs.

These unique factors could lead to more aggressive Memorial Day sales as retailers struggle to get shoppers to spend money again. So we'll be rounding up the best Memorial Day sales every day from now until Memorial Day. We'll look for laptop deals, cheap TV deals, kitchen deals, and discounts on everyday items like paper towels and food deals.

Best Memorial Day sales right now

Memorial Day TV Sales

Smart TV sale: from $179 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has a variety of smart TVs on sale from $179. The sale includes models by Samsung, TCL, Vizio, and Hisense. It also includes high-end QLED TVs, which are up to $500 off.

Hisense 50" 4K Android TV: was $299 now $269 @ Best Buy

Want a big-screen TV that won't cost you a bundle? During the 1-day Best Buy sale, the retailer is offering this 50-inch 4K Android TV for just $269.99. It was a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and DTS Studio Sound support.

Insignia 50" 4K Fire TV: was $349 now $299 @ Best Buy

This 50-inch Insignia TV uses Amazon's Fire TV OS as its platform. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live over-the-air TV or stream movies and shows from Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and more.

Samsung QLED TV Sale: Up to $2,000 off @ Dell

Samsung's QLED TVs are renown for their rich colors, solid picture quality, and sky-high prices. That is until now. Dell is slashing up to $2,000 off Samsung's 2019 QLEDs with pricing that starts at $897. It's one of the best cheap TV deals out there for fans of premium TVs.

TCL 65" 6-Series 4K Smart TV: was $899 now $749 @ Best Buy

Besides its stunning 4K resolution, the TCL 6 series 4K TV offers loads of smart features, HDR support, and Dolby Atmos support. Best Buy currently has it on sale for $150 under retail.

Memorial Day Headphones Sales

Bose SoundSport Wireless: deals from $99 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking from $30 to $100 off select Bose headphones. After discount, you can get the Bose SoundSport Wireless Buds (pictured) for just $99.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $224 @ Verizon

The AirPods Pro are the headphones we've wanted all along from Apple. They're resistant to both sweat and water (IPX4 certified), and they feature built-in noise cancellation. This is the cheapest AirPods Pro deal we've seen. Deal ends May 1.

Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $139 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the Apple AirPods with standard charging case on sale for $139.99. That's $20 off and the cheapest AirPods you can get right now. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. That's one of the best Apple deals around this week.

Rerfurb Bose 700: was $399 now $279 @ Bose

Bose is selling a refurbished pair of Bose 700 headphones for just $279.95. They include a 90-day risk free trial and free shipping.

Memorial Day Laptop Sales

Laptop deals: from $299 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to $300 off select laptops during its current sale. After discount, laptops start at just $299.99. The sale includes discounts on Asus, Lenovo, HP, and more.

Dell laptop deals: up to $526 off @ Dell

Dell is taking up to $526 off a wide selection of laptops during its current sale. The sale includes Inspiron and XPS laptops. After discount, laptop deals start at $279.

MacBook Air (2020): was $999 now $949 @ B&H Photo

The 2020 MacBook Air sports a Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also features Apple's new Magic Keyboard, which has keys that feel great to type on. It's now $50 off, which is one of the best Memorial Day sales you'll find.

Memorial Day Smart Home Sales

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is our all-time top-rated smart speaker. And it's now on sale for only $29.99. If you're looking for an Alexa device with high-quality audio, this is the one to get and the time to get it.

Amazon Echo (3rd Gen.): was $99 now $59 @ Best Buy

The newest version of Amazon's flagship smart speaker improves the sound quality while keeping all the functions you expect from an Alexa-powered device. It's now $40 off.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Echo Show 8 is an excellent smart display for just $99.99. It features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that block its lens when it's not in use. We also like its speakers, which are loud enough to fill our conference room. It's perfect for making video calls to family and friends.

Google Home Mini: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

Google Home Mini sports an attractive design, delivers great sound, and controls Android TVs and Chromecast. It's now on sale for just $29.99.

Google Smart Light Kit: was $55 now $45 @ Best Buy

This is the perfect starter kit for anyone who wants to modernize their home on the cheap. It includes the Google Home Mini and a Smart Light Bulb from GE, which you can control via voice commands.

Google Home Smart Speaker: was $99 now $49 @ Best Buy

Google Home is powered by Google Assistant so you can get answers to questions with a simple, "Hey Google" voice command. For a limited time, it's $50 off.

Google Nest Hub: was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Google Nest Hub features Google assistant so you can make calls or pull up recipes hands free. For a limited time, it's $30 off its regular price.

Memorial Day Mattress Sales

Nectar: free gift w/ purchase @ Nectar

Purchase a regularly priced Nectar mattress (excluding Lush mattresses) and you'll get a free gift from Nectar. Gifts options include Nectar mattress protector; one free set of sateen Nectar sheets; one free BlanQuil weighted blanket; and more. You can get up to $399 of free accessories with your purchase.

Saatva: $200 off orders of $1,000 or more

Saatva makes some of the best mattresses you can buy. Mattresses are made with innerspring coils that are individually wrapped, so if your partner rolls around more than you during sleep, you won't feel them move as much. Currently, Saatva is taking $200 off order of $1,000 or more.

Casper: 10% off sitewide @ Casper

Casper is our favorite overall mattress for its stellar line of mattresses. Through May 12 at 2:59am ET, the company is taking 10% off everything. It's one of the best sitewide deals we've seen from Casper.

Purple: free sheets and pillow w/ purchase

Purple mattresses are known for providing across-the-board comfort. As part of its spring sale, the company is offering free luxury sheets and a free Purple pillow with select mattress purchases. Combined, it's a $173 value.

When is Memorial Day 2020?

Memorial Day 2020 will be celebrated on Monday, May 25. The federal holiday is meant to honor the men and women who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Memorial Day is often referred to as the unofficial start of summer, whereas Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer.

When do Memorial Day sales begin?

Although Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 25, Memorial Day sales will begin way in advance of the actual holiday. Typically, they begin in mid-May — right after Mother's Day — but given the state of the economy, we expect they may start even before Mother's Day.