The best laptop you can buy is $150 off before Black Friday

Black Friday is starting early at Dell HQ. The PC manufacturer is currently offering one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals we've seen this month.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 13 (Late 2019) from $949.99. After discount, the base model starts at just $949.99, whereas other configurations get from $100 to $150 off. Dell rarely offers discounts on its XPS 13 (7390), so this is an excellent deal.

Dell XPS 13 (Late 2019): from $949.99 @ Dell

On top of being incredibly slim, at 0.5 inches, the XPS 13 packs a stunning 13.3-inch display and all configs come with a 10th-gen Intel processor. All models are on sale from $949.99 ($50 off) and the base model includes a Core i3-10110U CPU with 4GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

The Dell XPS 13 is our overall best laptop of 2019 thanks to its insane performance, excellent display, and slim, compact chassis.

Sister site LaptopMag reviewed the Dell XPS 13 (Late 2019), and they loved its anodized aluminum lid and powerful performance. If you're familiar with previous versions of the XPS 13, take note the webcam on this model has been moved to the top bezel. (So the "nosecam" issues have been resolved).

Along with a premium chassis, the XPS 13 wrecks shop with its crazy performance that comes courtesy of its 10th Gen Core CPU. If you're concerned about battery life, spring for the 1080p model, as it'll have longer battery life than the 4K version, which lasted only 7:56 on a charge.

