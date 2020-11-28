The best Black Friday deals under $50 you can still get

Black Friday deals can still get expensive, but what if you want Black Friday deals under $50. From smart home assistants to cold brew coffee machines, we've found plenty of excellent deals that are also affordable too.

The picks below aren't just cheap, they're also some of our favorite items, found on our rankings of the top gaming accessories, bluetooth speakers and tablets — and now they're at a significantly reduced price.

The sales don't end this weekend, with Cyber Monday deals coming next week, so keep checking back for more great bargains.

Best Black Friday deals under $50 right now

Echo Show 5 w/ Blink Cam: was $125 now $49 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is a compact smart display with a 5.5-inch screen that's perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or making video calls. This bundle includes a Blink Mini Cam and costs just $49.View Deal

Logitech G502: was $79, now $39 @ Amazon

The Logitech G502 is perhaps the best gaming mouse you can buy, with programmable buttons, tunable weights, RGB lighting and all-around excellent performance. An adjustable scroll wheel gives you either precision for games or speed for productivity, depending on what you need. As a Logitech gadget, you can expect the G502 to last a long time.View Deal

OXO Cold Brew Coffee Maker: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The OXO Cold Brew Coffee Maker evenly distributes water over coffee grounds for optimal flavor extraction. It includes a 32-ounce (4 cup) capacity and uses a stainless steel mesh filter that's reusable and easy to clean. View Deal

Echo Dot: was $39 now $18 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot is one of the best cheap smart speakers you can buy. The third-generation Alexa-powered device is at its cheapest price ever now that it's less than $20, delivering Alexa and good audio quality in a compact design.View Deal

Oral-B 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Bring some oscillating action to your mouth with the Oral-B CrossAction electric toothbrush. The pulsating intensity and rotation of this model ensures a deep scrub. While the toothbrush doesn't have all the bells and whistles of it's more expensive older siblings in Oral-B's lineup, you'll still get a refreshing clean.View Deal

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

This top Razer gaming headset packs gel-infused ear cushions and a noise-isolating microphone to keep you comfortable and on top of your game for hours on end. It's currently $30 off and comes PS5-ready at launch.View Deal

Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Amazon's entry-level tablet is great for reading eBooks and casual web browsing, and now its price can't be beat (especially when it's on sale). Its performance is surprisingly fast for its price, and Amazon added hands-free Alexa activation in a recent update.View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K is the best overall Roku device on the market. It supports 4K streams and you also get a strong wireless receiver and a bundled voice remote. It's now at its lowest price ever and $7 cheaper than it was during Prime Day.

UE WONDERBOOM 2: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

The UE WONDERBOOM 2 packs a serious punch for its size, making it one of the best Bluetooth speakers under $100. It gets 13 hours of battery life and 100 feet of range, which is great for days spent outdoors.

SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card: was $69 now $44 @ Amazon Expand the storage of your smartphone, tablet or gaming device with 400 GB of space. 120 MB/s transfer speeds ensure your media and apps run without a hitch. This is the card to get if you want to future-proof your media.

