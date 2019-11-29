The best Apple Black Friday deals of 2019

UPDATE: See the best Apple Cyber Monday deals right now!

Black Friday has officially kicked off, and we're already seeing tons of great Apple Black Friday deals on some of our favorite products. That includes the lowest price ever on the 10.2-inch iPad, tons of MacBook Black Friday deals and some early savings on the red-hot AirPods Pro.

Apple is holding its own Black Friday shopping event through Dec. 2, during which you'll get a free $200 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of select products. But you can get much better discounts right now around the web.

Here are the best Apple Black Friday deals you can get right now, including savings on the iPhone 11, Apple Watch, AirPods and more. Be sure to bookmark this page, as well be rounding up the best Apple discounts from now through Cyber Monday.

Top 5 Apple Black Friday deals now

Black Friday iPhone deals

iPhone 11: Up to $800 in credits with trade-in and Unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon has the iPhone 11 for $699. Switch to a Verizon Unlimited plan and use coupon "BLACKFRIDAY" to get a $400 prepaid MasterCard. Even better, if you trade-in an eligible phone, you'll get up to a $400 credit (for new lines) or a $300 credit (for upgrades).

Free iPhone 11 @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering to cover the cost of the $699 iPhone 11 when you open a new line of data and trade in your current iPhone. (You'll need an iPhone 7 or later; the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus will get you a $500 discount on trade in.) You'll receive credit for the iPhone 11 spread out over 24 months. If you'd prefer an iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max, T-Mobile will give you $700 in credit.



iPhone BOGO Sale: Get a free iPhone @ Verizon

Buy an iPhone at Verizon — an iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, or XS Max — and Verizon will give you a $700 credit over 24 months toward a free iPhone 11 when you open a new line of data on an unlimited plan.

iPhone 11 Pro: Save $700 @ AT&T

AT&T is offering $700 in bill credits spread out over 30 months when you buy an iPhone 11 Pro and trade in a qualifying phone. You're required to bring over your current phone number and open a new line of data on an unlimited plan. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max are also eligible for $700 in savings.



Free iPhone 11 @ Sprint

Sprint will cover the cost of an iPhone 11 when you sign an 18-month Sprint Flex lease and trade-in an eligible phone. You also need to open a new line of data on an unlimited plan. You'll be credited for the iPhone 11 over 18 months.



iPhone 11 Pro: Receive $300 eGift card @ Walmart

If you upgrade to an iPhone 11 Pro on AT&T or Verizon, Walmart is offering a $300 eGift card upon activation.



iPhone XS: Receive $450 eGift card with activation @ Walmart Upgrading to an iPhone XS on an AT&T or Verizon plan will get you a $450 eGift card that Walmart will email you within 24 hours of activation.

Black Friday iPad deals

Apple iPad Mini (64GB): was $399 now $384 @ Amazon

The 2019 iPad Mini packs the power of its bigger brothers in a smaller 7.9-inch size. It's a force to be reckoned with and has been $15 for awhile. The 256GB model is $30 off.

Apple 10.5" iPad Air (64GB): was $499 now $469 @ Amazon

The new iPad Air features a 10.5-inch, 2224 x 1668 pixel display and Apple's A12 Bionic processor. At just one pound in weight, it lives up to its name. Own it for $30 below retail price. Or get the Gold 256GB model at a new low price with $52 off at $597 ($2 cheaper than before).

Apple iPad Pro 11": was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

The 11-inch iPad Pro's sale pricing at Amazon is currently $100 off, which lowers the bar to Apple's speedy A12X Bionic chip. Currently, this deal for the 64GB capacity is only for the silver model, but Space Gray iPad Pros are discounted between $70 and $85 when you increase the storage.

Black Friday AirPods deals

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $134 @ Amazon

Amazon has the latest model AirPods with standard charging case for just $134. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $164 @ Amazon

The 2019 AirPods can be charged wirelessly via Apple's new wireless charging case. Amazon has the AirPods w/ the wireless charger on sale for $164.99, which is the second-best price we've seen for this bundle.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $234 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice AirPods Pro are the headphones we've wanted all along from Apple. They're sweat/water resistant (IPX4) and they feature built-in noise cancellation. Amazon has them on sale for $234, which is their lowest price to date. Even better, they're now in stock with no shipping delays.

Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch S3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch 3 is an excellent smartwatch for users who don't want to invest too much in a smartwatch. It tracks all of your activities/workouts and it's also waterproof so you can use it in the pool. It's $30 under Apple's price and just $17 shy of its all-time price low.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm): was $349 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch Series 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can get. It's swim-proof and offers advanced health-tracking features. For a limited time, you can snag the 40mm model for $50 less at Best Buy.

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $355 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch Series 5 features an always-on display that dims itself when not in direct view. It also has a built-in compass and faster S5 processor. It's now $44 off via an on-page clickable coupon. That's the cheapest price we've ever seen for the GPS/40mm model.

Black Friday MacBook deals

MacBook Air 13" (2017): was $999 now $699 @ Amazon

Need an affordable Mac that has a good keyboard? The 2017 MacBook Air may be a few years old, but it's still a solid machine with excellent battery life and an even better keyboard. It's now $300 off.

MacBook Air 13" (128GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air packs a 13.3" Retina display with True Tone technology and Touch ID. For a limited time, it's $300 off its normal retail price (via an on-page coupon).

MacBook Pro 15" w/ 16GB RAM: was $2,399 now $2,019

This is the MacBook Pro we've always wanted. It packs a 9th-gen Core i7 six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Radeon Pro 555x Graphics. It's now $400 off and at its lowest price ever.

Apple MacBook Pro 16": was $2,399 now $2,279 @ Amazon

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro packs a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. Amazon has it on sale for $2,279, which is $120 off. That undercuts Best Buy's price by $20 (although Best Buy has all configs on sale).

MacBook Pro 13" (128GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Amazon

Arguably the best Apple laptop for most users, the MacBook Pro gives you loads of power in a super-portable chassis. This $999 version has two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a 128GB SSD.