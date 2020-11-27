The best Apple Black Friday deals 2020

Apple Black Friday deals are here, and we're already seeing some steep price cuts on some of our favorite Apple gear. We've already found sales on everything from iPhones to AirPods, iPads, to Apple Watches, and even some deals on the newest MacBooks and iPhones.

That's right, you can pick up a brand new iPhone 12 or Apple Silicon MacBook at a discount. Not as much as older devices, but a discount is a discount — especially considering how good they are.

Black Fridays deals are available at almost every retailer you can think of, and you can bet there are more Apple Black Friday deals yet to come — especially as the weekend rolls on and Cyber Monday deals start to pop up.

Apple even has Black Friday deals of its own Apple's four-day Black Friday sale starts Nov. 27, and offers you a $150 Apple Gift Card for use in your next purchase when you buy select products.

We'll be keeping an eye out for deals on iPhones, iPads, AirPods and more throughout the holidays. Here are the best Apple Black Friday deals we've spotted thus far.

Top 5 Apple Black Friday deals

Apple Black Friday deals — best sales now

AirPods deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Walmart

Currently out of stock: One of the best AirPods Black Friday deals of all time hit Walmart, where the AirPods Pro fell to just $169. Right now, Walmart says it's out of stock, even though this sale was supposed to last through November 28. Hopefully, the AirPods Pro return at their $80 discount. Amazon matched the $169 price, though that item is out of stock, too.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

Amazon is matching the lowest price ever on Apple's AirPods Pro, at $169, which is fantastic news if you need new earbuds. The only issue is that stock isn't shipping right away. Prime Members will get shipping by December 3, but other may have to wait for for 1-2 months.View Deal

AirPods: was $159 now $119 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the top price on AirPods with a standard charging case, thanks to a $40 price cut. That's close to the lowest price we've seen lately — the AirPods price recently fell below $99 at Amazon. The popular wireless earbuds feature Apple's latest H1 chip for faster connectivity.View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy

The best current price on the Apple AirPods 2 with wireless charging case can be found at Best Buy, which is taking $50 off the cost of these wireless earbuds. Elsewhere, you'll find the AirPods 2 for $159.View Deal

AirPods (with Charging Case): was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

Apple's top-notch audio quality earned these headphones an Editor's Choice award, and their ergonomic design is comfortable. The AirPods are currently on sale for $109, which is the second lowest price ever.





iPad deals

10.9" iPad Air (2020): was $599 now $569 @ Amazon

The new iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Best of all, it's now on sale.View Deal

10.2" iPad (32GB/2020/LTE): was $459 now $259 @ Best Buy

Those who want the freedom of an LTE-enabled iPad can save $200 by going with Best Buy and Verizon. With a 2-year contract you cut 36% off the 2020 iPad's price. View Deal

10.2" iPad (128GB/2020): was $429.99 now $359.99 @ Best Buy

The latest 128GB 10.2-inch iPad comes with all the same great features as the base model, with tonnes of extra space for more apps, more photos and movies, and more music, with room to spare.

12.9" iPad Pro (2018): was $1,149 now $799 @ B&H Photo

You can save $350 on Apple's 1.2-9 inch iPad Pro when you shop at B&H Photo, matching the lowest price drop we've seen on this model. This version comes with 64GB of storage and features both Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity. You are buying the late 2018 edition of the iPad Pro and not the newer model, but with savings this substantial, it's a trade-off some people might be willing to make.View Deal

10.5" iPad Pro (64GB/2017): was $779 now $680 @ Amazon

It may be an older model, but there's plenty of value left in this 10.5-inch iPad Pro, especially at a $99 discount. This model lasted a long time on our battery test, and its display has a 120Hz refresh rate.View Deal

iPhone deals

iPhone 12 mini: free with trade-in @ AT&T

AT&T is offering $699 in bill credits when you trade-in an eligible device and sign up for an unlimited data plan for your iPhone 12 mini. Those credits are spread out over 30 months. Best of all, these Apple Black Friday deals are open to both new customers switching to AT&T as well as existing subscribers, and you can also apply the $699 credit to reduce the cost of other iPhones.View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro Max: was $1,099 now $399 at Verizon

Verizon is offering up to $700 in credit on any iPhone 12 purchase, including the iPhone 12 Pro Max. You'll need to open a new line with the carrier and trade in your current phone for this online-only deal. Existing Verizon customers can save up to $440 with a trade-in if they sign up for an unlimited plan.View Deal

iPhone SE: free with trade-in @ AT&T

AT&T offers the easiest way to save big on the iPhone SE. New and existing customers merely need to trade in an eligible phone and sign up for one of the carrier's unlimited data plans. AT&T will give you Apple's 4.7-inch phone for free, with credits appearing on your bill for 30 months. Don't have an eligible trade-in device? AT&T will still charge you just $5 a month, or $150 over the course of 30 months — a substantial drop from the $399 price of the iPhone SE.View Deal

iPhone SE: was $399 now $249 @ Walmart

You can no longer get the iPhone SE for half-off at Walmart, but this $150 discount is still worthwhile if you're considering Apple's compact phone. You will need to buy the phone with service from either Straight Talk or True Wireless. This is the 4.7-inch model Apple released this past spring; it features an A13 Bionic chip.View Deal

iPhone 12 mini: free with trade-in @ T-Mobile

Get a new line at T-Mobile and trade-in an eligible device (an iPhone 8 or later), and the carrier will give you up to $730 credits applied to your monthly bill. That covers the cost of an iPhone 12 mini at T-Mobile. Even if you don't have a recent iPhone, you can trade in older iPhones to get a discount, too.View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Save $250 @ Xfinity Mobile

New customers and new line activations can get a $250 discount on the iPhone 12 Pro Max model by transferring a phone number within 30 days at Xfinity's mobile phone service. That discount is applied to your bill over 24 months. Existing customers get a $250 Visa gift card when they upgrade. This deal runs through Jan. 4, and covers other new iPhone 12 models as well.View Deal

iPhone XR: was $499 now $299 @ Cricket

Switchers who bring their old phone number to Cricket can save $200 off the iPhone XR, Apple's 6.1-inch iPhone from 2018. Need a new phone number? You can still pick up the iPhone XR for $399, which is a $100 discount off the phone's reduced price at Apple.View Deal

iPhone XR: was $549 now $120 @ Verizon

If you switch to Verizon and bring your own phone number, the carrier will let you buy the iPhone XR for $5 a month over 24 months. That's a $379 savings from the $499 Apple is now charging for this phone, which remains a decent handset two years after its release.View Deal

Apple Watch deals

Lowest Price Ever! Apple Watch Series 6 (Red): was $399 now $329 @ Walmart

If red is your lucky color, this deal is for you! Walmart has cut $70 off the price of the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6. It's the only color from the range to get such a deep discount, and one of the cheapest Apple Watch 6 deals we've seen this Black Friday. You'll find the same price on the red at Amazon.View Deal

Apple Watch 3 (38mm): was $179, now $119 at Walmart

OUT OF STOCK: The Series 3 remains a brilliant smartwatch due to the up-to-date software and a classy, durable design. And Walmart has dropped the price by $80. (Check back often if the item is out of stock when you first try.) Don't forget the 44mm Apple Watch 3, which has dropped to $149, if you want a bigger display. — This deal has gone in and out of stock, so check back later if it's not available. View Deal

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Out of Stock: We've seen steeper discounts on Apple's latest watch, but $20 off a recently released smartwatch still lets you save. The Apple Watch 6's brighter display and faster charging could signal that it's time for an upgrade, especially with Amazon knocking the new models to their lowest price ever. View Deal

Apple Watch SE (Cell/44mm): was $359 now $339 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's new mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It also supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. This particular model features cellular connectivity n addition to GPS.View Deal

MacBook deals

MacBook Air 13" (Core i3): was $1,067 now $889 @ Walmart

Get yourself a Core i3 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and 13-inch Retina Display. Walmart has it for the lowest price we've seen, saving you $178 off the list price.View Deal

MacBook Air 2019 (512GB): was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Adorama

Adorama has the 512GB model of the 2019 MacBook Air selling for $300 off. The 13-inch Air has a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a capable 8th Gen Core i5 processor and 512GB of SSD storage.View Deal

BRAND NEW AND ALREADY ON SALE MacBook Pro M1: was $1,299 now $1,249 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Pro M1 is powered by Apple's new M1 chip. That means it's a lot faster and delivers longer battery life than previous MacBook Pros. And now you can save $50 before it's even been released. B&H Photo also has it, in case Amazon sells out.View Deal

MacBook Pro 13.3" (2020): was $1,999 save $1,769 @ Amazon

One of Apple's most expensive MacBook Pros is available at a discount. This model features a 10th Gen Core i5 processor and 1TB of storage. Amazon is taking $200 off as of this writing.View Deal

MacBook Pro 16" (512GB): was $2,399 now $2,099 @ Amazon

A powerful Mac can be yours for $300 less than what it normally costs. This version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro runs on a 9th Gen Core i7 processor and features Apple's new Magic Keyboard. You'll get 512GB of storage with this version.

Apple TV deals

Apple TV 4K: buy one, get a $50 gift card @ Apple

Probably the best streaming box for Apple fans, thanks to solid integration with iOS, MacOS, HomeKit, and your iTunes library. Prices start at $179 for the 32GB model, and once your purchase is complete you'll get a $50 gift card to spend on some other Apple purchase.View Deal

