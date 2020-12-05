The 3 top VPN providers are offering great VPN deals throughout the holidays

The best VPN services aren't always cheap, but right now all three of our top-rated providers are being incredibly generous and throwing in three months free on their longest plans, adding extra value to some already pretty great VPN deals.

Those top-ranked VPNs are ExpressVPN, NordVPN and Surfshark, all of which are well known for rock-solid security, great streaming performance, and simple, effective apps over all devices.

Below we'll run down these excellent deals, and with plans ranging from 15 months to 27 months and starting at just $2.21 a month, there should be something for just about everybody here.

THE CHEAPEST VPN DEAL WORTH GETTING Surfshark: get three months FREE, only $2.21 a month

While Surfshark is already the best cheap VPN, this Cyber Monday deal drops your monthly cost to an excellent $2.21 by throwing in three months free on any two-year plan. Great for streaming, torrenting, and general privacy use, it's well worth checking out. Deal ends: No set end date – but likely soonView Deal

NordVPN: Cyber Monday deal offers three months FREE

Just like Surfshark above, NordVPN is heaping on an extra three months free with a two-year plan. While it's not quite as downright cheap as Surfshark, we rate it as a slightly more capable service thanks to excellent additional security features like Onion over VPN and Double VPN. Deal ends: January 1View Deal

ExpressVPN: three months FREE from the best-ever VPN

ExpressVPN tops our best-of guide thanks to its all-round power and usability, and we think it's best for pretty much anyone. And, while it's a little more expensive than the competition, it more than makes up for it with an unrivalled experience and class-leading support for when things don't quite go as planned. Deal ends: No set end date

View Deal

Why are these Cyber Monday VPN deals so good?

These three providers are the best services we've ever tested, and occupy the top three spots in our guide to the best VPN services.

That's down to a lot of factors, but what separates these from the rest is a combination of ease of use, streaming performance, great apps for tons of devices and, most importantly, rock-solid privacy and security features.

If we were to choose one service over any other, it would be ExpressVPN, but Nord and Surfshark both give it a good run for its money and we'd be happy to recommend any one of these three providers to just about anyone who was asking.