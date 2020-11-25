Target Black Friday deals 2020: The best sales now

Save with Target Black Friday deals this holiday shopping season. Get huge discounts in electronics, appliances, furniture, apparel, accessories and more in Target's Black Friday sales event, which started in early November and lasts the entire month.

Target is just one of many retailers that rolled out Black Friday deals early, so that you don't need to wait in long lines or crowd into a store on one day. Cyber Monday deals will also likely start early, too, so we're helping you stay on top of the best and biggest Target Black Friday deals.

Best Target Black Friday deals right now

Sony 55-inch 4K Android TV: was $649 now $549 @ Target

Sony's powerful processor delivers rich, real-world detail and lifelike color and contrast. Use the Android TV's Google Assistant voice control to quickly access entertainment control smart devices.

Samsung 50-inch 4K TV: was $349 now $329 @ Target

The ultra-fast Crystal Processor transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K. Experience crystal-clear colors that are fine-tuned to deliver a naturally crisp and vivid picture.

TCL 32-inch Roku Smart TV: was $159 now $119 @ Target

Don't require a 4K TV? Target has the TCL 32-inch Roku Smart TV on sale for $129. This early Black Friday deal is cheap enough that it won't break the bank. We also like that it features Roku's platform — our favorite OS for streaming.

Samsung 2.0 Ch Soundbar with Built-in Woofer: was $129 now $79 @ Target

Turn your living room into a theater with rich surround sound experience. This Dolby Audio-capable soundbar has sideways and upward firing speakers plus a built-in woofer for intense bass.

Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K: was $48 now $29 @ Target

Simply put, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K is the best overall Roku device on the market. It supports 4K streams and you also get a strong wireless receiver and a bundled voice remote. It's now at its lowest price ever and $7 cheaper than it was during Prime Day.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Target

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa, and play games for just $29.99.

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129 now $64 @ Target

Amazon's Goldilocks smart display is just right when it comes to size, price, and features. The 8-inch, 1280 x 800-pixel screen is great for watching videos, looking up recipes and the weather, listening to podcasts, interacting with smart home devices, and more.

Echo Show 5: was $89 now $44 @ Target

The Echo Show 5 is a budget smart display you can use to keep in touch with family and friends. Its 5.5-inch screen is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or making video calls.

Beats Studio3 Headphones: was $349 now $174 @ Target

The Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones offer a comfy fit, up to 22 hours of battery life and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise-canceling also does a decent job of blocking ambient sounds. Get 50% off in tis amazing Black Friday deal.

Powerbeats Pro (Moss or Yellow): was $249 now $159 @ Target

The Powerbeats Pro are better than the AirPods because they're built for exercise and don't fall out of your ears so easily. They feature touch controls, Hey Siri functionality, and a nine hour battery life. This Black Friday deal on the Moss and Yellow colors knocks $90 off.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Target

Get $15 off Apple's AirPods Pro, which offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. The wireless earbuds are customizable with three sizes of tapered silicone tips, all designed for all-day comfort.

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $129 @ Target

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard charging case on sale for $129. That's $30 off and their second-lowest price ever. The AirPods feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless Inkjet Printer: was $79 now $49 @ Target

This all-in-one wireless printer can print and scan from almost anywhere around the house and from your mobile devices. It can print 10 black and white pages or 5 color pages per minute.

iRobot Roomba 675: was $279 now $179 @ Target

The Roomba 675 can be scheduled to to clean up daily dirt, dust, & debris. The smart cleaning features and sensors allow the robot to adjust to your home. It runs up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging.

Instant Pot Duo (6 qt): was $99 now $79 @ Target

The best Instant Pot you can buy is now 20% off for Black Friday, which means it's time to pull the trigger. This multi functional 7-in-1 pressure cooker can do it all — saute, steam, broil, slow cook and make rice.

PowerXL 5qt Single Basket Air Fryer:was $99 now $59 @ Target

Enjoy your favorite fried foods with up to 70% fewer calories. The turbo cyclonic air is superheated up to 400 degrees. The easy load basket can hold 16 oz of French fries and can safely be cleaned in a dishwasher.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: was $89 now $59 @ Target

The tiny Keurig K-Mini coffee maker lets you get single-serving coffee in any of Keurig's 100+ pod varieties, making 6-12 ounce quickly and efficiently. It even works with My K-Cup universal reusable pods, letting you enjoy your favorite blend without adding to the landfill.

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was $159 now $127 @ Target

The Millennium Falcon has been re-released more than any other Star Wars ship, and the Rise of Skywalker model is now 20% off over at Target. This should keep you entertained and not constantly reminded how you can't afford the giant $800 version.

Target Black Friday deals — when is the sale?

Black Friday falls on the day after Thanksgiving, which this year is November 27. However, in recent years, Black Friday has grown to last for days and even weeks.

This year, Target announced via a press release that it was launching Black Friday 2020 sales in October to "make the holiday shopping experience simple, safe and stress-free" during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Let’s face it: Historically, deal hunting and holiday shopping can mean crowded events, and this isn’t a year for crowds. That’s why our biggest holiday deals will be available earlier than ever, so you can shop safely and conveniently without worrying about missing out on deals that usually come later in the season."

Target Black Friday sales: What are the store hours?

Target is closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day, unlike in previous years when they opened at 5 p.m. to kick off Black Friday sales. This year, store hours on Black Friday, Nov. 27, will vary, so check Target’s store locator.

Target's Black Friday deal ads: How to sign up

Shoppers can preview the upcoming week's Black Friday Now deals by signing up to receive Target’s weekly ad reminders.

