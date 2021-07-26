Take part in our golf survey for a chance to win a $300 Amazon gift card

Would you call yourself an avid golfer? Or are you more or a beginner? Do you play year round, looking to improve and compete in club competitions? Or are you the type of golfer for whom a round of golf is the way you like to catch up with friends and get some exercise?

Whether you are a lifelong player and club member or someone completely new to the game, we want to hear from you. Better yet, we have a prize waiting and ready for a lucky responder.

See the best Garmin watches for golf

Read our Garmin Approach S62 review

The world of golf has changed a lot in the past decade, and even more in the last 18 months. We want you to tell us about your experiences hitting the green, and about the gear you use.

You might be playing with the same tried-and-tested clubs you’ve had for years, or maybe you just invested in a new custom-fitted set of irons packed with the latest technology. Or perhaps you took the plunge and bought your first putter.

Whatever your skill level and equipment, we want to know.

This YOU & YOUR GOLF survey is open to anyone who plays golf in the UK or US, and takes about 6-8 minutes to complete. To say thank you for your time, your entry will be placed into a prize draw for a chance to win an Amazon gift card worth £250 or $300, depending on where you live.

Terms and conditions apply (https://www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/). This survey is open until August 4, 2021.

Good luck and we look forward to hearing about your golf game!