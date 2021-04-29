T-Mobile Wi-Fi calling just got killed for these phones

The first version of Wi-Fi Calling may have been revolutionary when it debuted six years ago. But these days, the feature is pretty archaic, especially with Wi-Fi Calling 2.0 available. So it’s no surprise that T-Mobile will pull the plug on Wi-Fi Calling 1.0 support next month — a move that will affect older smartphones.

T-Mobile announced the decision on its website, where it detailed plans to end support for Wi-Fi Calling 1.0 after May 31. The move won’t impact phones that support Wi-Fi Calling 2.0, nor will it hinder the ability to access data over Wi-Fi. But it does mean devices that only support the 1.0 version of Wi-Fi Calling won’t be able to use the feature going forward.

The good news is that the list of impacted phones is fairly narrow and largely features some pretty ancient handsets. These are the models that will be affected by the end of Wi-Fi Calling 1.0 support, according to T-Mobile:

Alcatel OneTouch Pop Astro

Alcatel Fierce 2

LG Optimus L70

LG Optimus L90

Microsoft Lumia 640

Google Nexus 6

Samsung Galaxy Note 4

Samsung Galaxy S5

Samsung Galaxy S4

Samsung Galaxy S III LTE

Samsung Galaxy Exhibit

Samsung Galaxy Avant

ZTE Obsidian

If you’re still holding on to any of those devices and have hopes of using Wi-Fi Calling going forward, you’re going to have to upgrade. (You’ll still be able to make phone calls over cellular, text and access the internet.) Fortunately, you’ve got a lot of options to upgrade, whether you’re looking for the best 5G phones that take advantage of the latest cellular connectivity or you’re a budget-minded shopper on the lookout for the best cheap phones .

Wi-Fi Calling lets you make phone calls over a Wi-Fi connection; it’s a good alternative when you’re somewhere that has a weak cellular signal — or none at all. In other words, it’s the kind of feature that’s good to have available, so if you’ve got a phone that’s about to lose access when Wi-Fi Calling 1.0 comes to an end, give serious thought to upgrading your handset.