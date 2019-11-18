Surprise Apple December event will honor top apps, games

It looks like Apple is not ready to close the books on 2019 without hosting one last event.

News of this upcoming Apple event, slated for Dec. 2, first leaked out on Twitter today (Nov. 18). The event will be held in New York City.

This is unexpected. Apple Event. December 2 in NYC. pic.twitter.com/ok4UtcAylCNovember 18, 2019

Reports surrounding this surprise Dec. 2 Apple event suggest that there won't be any new products unveiled. That's hardly going out on a limb. The event is the first Monday after Thanksgiving, so Black Friday deals will be a distant memory and even Cyber Monday sales would be in full swing. In other words, Apple would be giving up a fair chunk of holiday sales by waiting until Dec. 2 to unveil something new.

Apple also makes it clear what to expect in the leaked invitation that's been posted to Twitter. The invite promises "a special event honoring our favorite apps and games of 2019."

Apple typically announces top apps and games for the year during the month of December, though never in an event. It seems likely that by holding a specific event to call out these apps, Apple is hoping to draw more attention — and downloads. That would fit in with a new focus at the company this year aimed at boosting revenue from services like its iOS and Mac app stores.

It's also not as if Apple has been asleep at the switch when it comes to rolling out new products. Since its September event introducing the iPhone 11 family, Apple has announced the AirPods Pro headphones and the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It's also launched Apple Arcade, Apple TV Plus and the Apple Card — all part of that effort to goose its services business.

Apple does have one last product coming out in 2019. The updated Mac Pro, introduced during June's developer conference, is set to ship next month.