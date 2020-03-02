Surface Go 2 leak teases big performance jump

There's big Surface Go news today, as newly published benchmarks reveal key spec details about the next budget tablet (with optional keyboard) from Microsoft — which we expect to see soon.

Via a Windows Latest article, we've learned that a mysterious 3DMark benchmark listing tipped off a likely Surface Go 2 featuring the Intel Core m3-8100Y processor and 8GB of memory, as well as a 128GB of SSD storage. Also, expect an LTE-equipped version.

That would deliver a huge speed boost over the entry-level Surface Go's Pentium Gold 4415Y chip. And, yes, Microsoft could also be working on another Surface Go 2 that rocks an updated version of Intel’s Pentium Gold, but there are no leaked benchmarks for such a model on Geekbench and 3DMark.

Windows Latest's post presumes that such a variant will be out there, even though the original Surface Go only came in one version. Either way, choice is king, especially for those who don't want to pay a lot more for the Surface Pro, as the Go starts at $399 and the Pro starts at $749.

Hopefully, there will be more changes in the Surface Go 2 than just the CPUs. Laptop Mag reported that the original Surface Go lasted only 6 hours and 6 minutes on its web-surfing-based battery test, which is not great, Bob.

As for when the Surface Go 2 could show up, rumors have pointed to a spring 2020 drop, and Windows Latest thinks we'll see the Surface Book 3 alongside it, at a Surface hardware event in NYC.