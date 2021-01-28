Super Bowl TV deal: This 75-inch LG 4K TV is $500 off right now

With the Super Bowl approaching, chances are you’re on the lookout for a good TV deal for the biggest sporting event of the year. We’ve found one of the best Super Bowl TV deals right now.

Best Buy currently has the 75-inch LG Class NanoCell 4K UHD TV on sale for $999. That’s $500 off, making it the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Thanks to Best Buy’s express delivery service, you’ll be able to enjoy your brand-new TV in as little as two days, giving you plenty of time before the big game.

LG 75" NanoCell TV: was $1,499 now $999 @ Best Buy

This Super Bowl TV deal takes a generous $500 off LG's NanoCell 75-inch 4K TV. It features a sharp and colorful 74.5" 4K Ultra HD display with NanoCell technology, and LG ThinQ AI with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in. Add in HDR10 and HLG support, and this smart TV provides one of the most immersive experiences available. View Deal

The LG NanoCell 80 Series 4K TV makes a perfect choice for those seeking an immersive Ultra HD experience without resorting to out-of-this-world prices. This particular model delivers stunning visuals with its massive 75-inch NanoCell HD display, allowing you to enjoy your favorite shows, movies and sports in 4K.

With LG's powerful Quad Core Processor and active HDR support, you'll be able to watch the big game with top-quality imagery, action and elevated color - all presented in the best possible light from source to screen. The TruMotion 120 technology will display all the high-speed action with good motion clarity, making your experience that much more enjoyable.

This TV's advanced audio system delivers impressive sound quality, so make sure to tune in for the Super Bowl Halftime Show as well (you won't want to miss The Weekend).

LG's webOS smart platform makes using your favorite streaming services easier than ever. Featuring apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime, you'll be pretty much torn with the wide selection of entertainment.

This Smart TV also features LG ThinQ Ai, an open platform that effortlessly allows you to use the build-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. And with the enabled voice control, you can forget about your remote control and navigate through your LG TV with the sound of your voice.

Last but not least, LG's Gallery Mode allows you to enhance your decor by turning your TV into an art gallery. With a wide collection of stunning art and accompanying music already pre-installed, you'll be able to make the most of this huge canvas.

With this Super Bowl TV deal, you'll get one of the best 4K TVs available. But make sure to act fast while it's still in stock.