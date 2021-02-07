Super Bowl time: 2021 kickoff time for Chiefs vs Buccaneers

Super Bowl Time Super Bowl LV starts at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. GMT today (Sunday, February 7).

Pre-game content airs throughout the day on CBS. We've got the full schedule, including coin toss and more, available below.

Once you've secured your food and Super Bowl live stream, figuring out the Super Bowl time is all that's left before the big game begins. That being said, you may not see the kickoff at that very minute.

Super Bowl 2021 is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET today (Sunday, February 7). That's the same time as last year's big game — which took place in the same state and time zone (Florida, Eastern Time).

That's because pre-game events may stretch past the 6:30 p.m. mark, so maybe pick the Over if you have a prop bet on the game starting directly at 6:30 p.m.

One thing you won't have to worry about this year is finding a Super Bowl 2021 4K stream — it's not happening. That means the best you can find is a good solid and reliable Full HD stream of the big game. For that, we recommend the best TV antennas.

Super Bowl time: What time is the Super Bowl?

The game is scheduled to end by 10 p.m. ET, when new series The Equalizer comes on. Of course, it could go long and push that series back. Expectations are high for The Equalizer, as series run in this coveted post-Super Bowl spot will garner a lot of attention.

Super Bowl LV airs on CBS. It can be viewed on CBS Sports.com for free, and it's also a part of Fubo TV and CBS All Access, for those looking for a comprehensive streaming platform.

Super Bowl time: Today's schedule

There's hours of supporting content, beforehand.

Looking at our own TV guide, we see the CBS pre-show The Super Bowl Today goes from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET. It will be packed with musical performances, starting with Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan performing the National Anthem. Then, you've got performing artist H.E.R. (Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson) with America the Beautiful. The Super Bowl Today will also be where you see the ceremonial coin toss and team introductions.

Before that, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET, CBS airs Tony Goes to the Super Bowl, a special hosted by Tony Romo. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback (who is calling the big game as an analyst) will spend this hour talking to previous Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks, including Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

