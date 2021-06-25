Suns vs Clippers live stream: How to watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 online

Suns vs Clippers start time, channel The Suns vs Clippers live stream starts at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT tomorrow (Saturday, June 24).

The game is on ESPN, which is available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Suns vs Clippers live stream has history looking to repeat itself when it comes to L.A. trying to even a series after falling in a two games to none series hole. Now Paul George and company will attempt to knot this series up at two in this NBA playoffs live stream .

Well, they did it again. The Clippers went down 2-0 in a series and wouldn’t you know it, they won Game 3. Now Game 4 will determine whether or not L.A. can draw even before the series shifts back to Phoenix.

Los Angeles took Game 3 at home with a more balanced attack than we saw in the two previous games of this series. Paul George was still the leading scorer for the Clippers with 27 points, but Reggie Jackson was the man closing it out. Jackson hit two clutch three’s in the 4th where he scored 10 of his 23 points in order to help the Clippers ice a 106-92 victory.

This series will not be “SUNS IN FOUR!!!” as Phoenix fans like to yell now-a-days, but if Chris Paul needs more than a game to get his feet back under him, it could be a long series.

Paul returned to the Suns after missing Games 1 and 2 due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols surrounding COVID. In his first game back, Paul shot just 5-for-19 from the floor for 15 points. Devin Booker also struggled in the loss for a couple of reasons; The Clippers’ Patrick Beverley’s stellar defense forced him to shoot just 5-for-21 for 15 points and Booker is also getting used to wearing a face shield after breaking his nose Tuesday night.

Los Angeles hosts Game 4 as a very slight 0.5-point underdog. The over/under is 218.5.

Suns vs Clippers live streams in the US

In the U.S. Suns vs Clippers airs on ESPN, tipping off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 26th.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV. But if you're trying to pick a new service for the NBA Playoffs, don't go with Fubo: it doesn't have TNT.

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35.

ABC's playoff games will be simulcast on ESPN3.



Suns vs Clippers live streams in the UK

British basketball fans just need Sky Sports . Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Arena both have the Suns vs Clippers live stream, which airs at — gulp — 2 a.m. BST.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Suns vs Clippers live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can see the Suns vs Clippers live stream on TSN, which can be added to your overall package. The game is on TS1, and for some reason its schedule claims an 11 p.m. ET start time, but it will likely start at 9 p.m. ET.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.