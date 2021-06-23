Suns vs Clippers live stream: How to watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 online

Suns vs Clippers start time, channel The Suns vs Clippers live stream begins Thursday, June 24th at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

It will air on ESPN, which is available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Suns vs Clippers live stream puts two teams on the floor that hope their playoff trend continues. Paul George and Devin Booker will battle it out again in this NBA playoffs live stream .

In every series this postseason the Clippers have found themselves down two games to none, but each time they have found a way to dig themselves out of that deficit. The only difference in this series is Kawhi Leonard isn’t available to grab a shovel. The two-time Finals MVP is still sidelined with a knee sprain.

The Clippers have been heavily reliant on Paul George in Leonard’s absence and the 10-year veteran has filled the void admirably. However, he is coming off a rough end to Game 2. With eight seconds left in the game and the Clippers leading by a point, George went to the foul line with a chance to put L.A. up three. He missed both his free throws. What happened next is a play you’ll be seeing on postseason highlight reels for years to come.

Phoenix, still trailing by a point, missed a three-point attempt by Mikal Bridges, but the rebound went off the Clippers with eight tenths of a second on the clock. The Suns sent Jae Crowder under the basket to inbound the ball. He lofted a perfect pass towards the rim for a streaking Deandre Ayton who jumped up and threw it down for the game winning jam. The Suns took Game 2, 104-103. Now Phoenix is in a spot to take a 3-0 series lead for the second straight series.

Both the Clippers and the Suns were forced to look outside their regular scorers in the early goings of Game 2. Paul George and Devin Booker each had just nine points in the first half before finishing with 26 and 20 points respectively. Deandre Ayton and Cameron Payne both chipped in playoff career highs for Phoenix. Ayton scored 24 points and recorded 14 rebounds, while Payne who is still filling in for Chris Paul (COVID protocol), netted 29 points to go along with nine assists. Reggie Jackson had 11 of his 19 points in the first half for the Clippers.

Los Angeles hosts Game 3 as 1-point favorites. The over/under is 218.5.

Suns vs Clippers live streams in the US

In the U.S. Suns vs Clippers airs on ESPN, tipping off at 9:00 p.m. ET tomorrow (Thursday, June 24).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV. But if you're trying to pick a new service for the NBA Playoffs, don't go with Fubo: it doesn't have TNT.

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

We recommend you go with Sling, one of the best streaming services, even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas). ABC's playoff games will be simulcast on ESPN3.

Suns vs Clippers live streams in the UK

British basketball fans just need Sky Sports . Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena both have the Suns vs Clippers live stream, which airs at — gulp — 2 a.m. BST.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Suns vs Clippers live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can see the Suns vs Clippers live stream on TSN, which can be added to your overall package. The game is on TS1, and starts at 9 p.m. ET.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.