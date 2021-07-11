Suns vs Bucks live stream: How to watch NBA Finals Game 3 online

Suns vs Bucks start time, channel The Suns vs Bucks live stream tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT (Sunday, July 11)

It will air on ABC and ESPN3, the latter is available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Suns vs Bucks live stream is about to begin, and it gives Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee the moment they need to to save this series. Were they to lose, Phoenix is one game away from the title, as they're currently up two to one going into this NBA playoffs live stream.

The Bucks have seen their share of adversity during this playoff run. But going into today's game, Antetokounmpo is trying to at least keep a good mood, talking to the press about how he's trying to keep the atmosphere "light."

After sweeping the Heat in the opening round, the Bucks found themselves down 2-0 against the Nets before storming back and winning that series in seven games. Then they dropped Game 1 of the Conference Semis at home to the Hawks, before coming back and winning that series in six games, despite missing Giannis for Games 5 and 6. This match-up with the Suns just feels and looks different.

Phoenix withstood a 42-point night from Giannis in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series. They’ve controlled the pace of play throughout the first two games and built at least a 15-point lead in both games.

The Suns have been led by veteran point guard Chris Paul who has helped get everyone involved in their offense. Devin Booker is coming off a great Game 2 performance where he scored a team-high 31-points with 7-for-12 shooting from three. Mikal Bridges also had a big night with 27 points for Phoenix.

The Bucks host the Suns in Game 3 as 4.5-point favorites. The over/under is 221.

Suns vs Bucks live streams in the US

In the U.S. Suns vs Bucks airs on ABC and ESPN3 tipping off at 8 p.m. ET today (Sunday, July 11).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV. Yes, even though Sling doesn't have ABC, it does have ESPN's simulcast. We recommend you go with Sling, one of the best streaming services, even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas) as ABC's playoff games will be simulcast on ESPN3.

Suns vs Bucks live streams in the UK

Now that the NBA playoffs are in the home stretch, Sky Sports has it all. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena both have the Suns vs Bucks live stream, which airs at — gulp — 1 a.m. BST. (Though the Sky site lists this game as 2 a.m. BST.)

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Suns vs Bucks live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada just need SportsNet for the Suns vs Bucks live stream, the game is on Sportsnet.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.