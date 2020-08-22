Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League — everything we know so far

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will be a new DC game from Rocksteady, who gave us the beloved Batman: Arkham series. That title is all we know so far, but we're about to find out a whole lot more soon.

This game has been the subject of industry rumors for some time, but the official confirmation came in earlier this month. And it came in the form of a simply worded tweet (no riddle here, Bats).

And unlike the Batman: Gotham Knights/Court of Owls game we've seen inklings of, this one has nothing to hide. Rocksteady, in fact, just tweeted out a poster for the game, captioned "Target locked - #DCFanDome – August 22. #suicidesquadgame."

That poster/photo shows Superman, with a menacing red-and-purple glow, and he's got a target on his head that reads "Suicide Squad."

We learned the full title of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League in the promotion for the next big event. Speaking of which:

Sorry, puddin': we don't have a release date right now. What we do have is the date and time when we'll learn more about Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

That above poster basically confirmed that we were to learn about the game at the DC FanDome, a Comic-con alternative for DC entertainment. Its panel was later confirmed to take place on Saturday (Aug. 22) at 8:10 p.m. ET, when actor Will Arnett hosts a reveal panel for the game at the . Earlier that day we should learn more about Batman Gotham Knights: Court of Owls, which has a 1:25 p.m. ET panel.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League trailer

We don't have the trailer yet, but we have a feeling that we should get one from the aforementioned DC FanDome panel. We'll add it here once it's live.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League plot

This game is possibly going to follow the story of the upcoming DC Comics limited-run series Justice League vs. Suicide Squad, either succeeding its events or giving us a chance to take aim at the good guys in the aftermath of those books.

Oh, and who are the Suicide Squad? Well, think of them as what happens when a bunch of villains who never got their moment as a top-tier gang band together for a higher profile.

Recent years have seen the likes of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, El Diablo and Captain Boomerang in the Suicide Squad's ranks. Oh, and they're not collected together for criminal behavior, unless you'd call aiding government organizations in accomplishing grim tasks "criminal." Who are we to judge?

You may remember there was a Suicide Squad movie released in 2016. We choose to forget it. An upcoming James Gunn-helmed Suicide Squad movie has a murder's row-level cast, including Margot Robbie, VIola Davis, Idris Elba, Nathan Fillion, Pete Davidson, Peter Capaldi and Taika Waititi. Hopefully this new game is connected to that movie, if it must be tied into any movie.

Either way, the game's title and content suggests that you will play the roles of various Suicide Squad members and spend time in the open streets of Gotham and other DC cities, hunting down Justice League members.