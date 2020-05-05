Stunning LG Velvet design makes Samsung Galaxy S20 look boring

LG’s Android phones haven’t really demanded much attention over recent years, but leaked pictures of a 5G-capable LG Velvet show it could be poised to take on the Samsung Galaxy S20.
We’ve seen leaks and teases of the LG Velvet before, showing how it will have a dramatic look that’ll stand out from previous LG phones. But this new leak really hammers home the phone's neat curved rear design — not unlike that of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus — with interesting circular camera modules embedded on the top left-hand side. Vivid orange and green colour options, along with a pearlescent white and shiny gunmetal grey finishes, complete the phone's striking look.
- The best phones right now
- Best big phones: Our favorites with large screens
- Plus: iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: How will they be different?
In comparison to the Galaxy S20's more subdued colors, the LG Velvet really stands out in these photos that were snapped as part of a hands-on experience in Korea. The photos also highlight how the rear camera array has a pleasing layout where the large main lens sits above the smaller cameras in size order. This creates the “flowing form factor” that LG has previously teased the phone will have.
A photo of the spec sheet was also posted onto Korean site Naver, which gives us an idea of just how powerful the LG Velvet will be.
Most notably, it’ll use a Snapdgraon 765 5G-capable chipset from Qualcomm. This chip sits below the flagship-grade Snapdragon 865, but still promises capable if not quite blistering performance, especially as its matched with 8GB of RAM. We’d expect it to do a good job of handling pretty much any demanding app or game.
Storage comes in at 128GB, with what appears to be an option to add in a microSD card to increase the storage by 2TB. And a 4,500mAH battery should keep the phone going for a good day’s worth of use, especially as it’ll only have an FHD+ display rather than a 4K screen.
The camera looks to have a 48MP lens, which will be supported by an 8MP camera — presumably for wide-angle photography — and a 5MP camera likely used for depth-sensing.
All in all, this leak points towards the LG Velvet having a powerful just-below-flagship spec, a decent if not top-end display, and a solid camera array, all wrapped up in a sticking design. If LG can offer the phone at a price that undercuts the likes of the OnePlus 8 Pro, it could be onto a winner.