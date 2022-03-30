Stunning iPhone 14 Pro concept video shows off notch-free design

The latest iPhone 14 rumors claim that iPhone 14 specs and designs are locked in, as the upcoming phone progresses toward its likely launch date this fall. With rumored features beginning to take shape, that's giving designers all they need to start whipping up potential glimpses of what the new phones might look like.

That's the case with designer Parvez Khan of Technizo Concept who's drawn on iPhone 14 Pro rumors to create renders of what Apple's more expensive iPhone 14 models might look like. The designs, featured at Dutch blog Let's Go Digital, are worth examining as they can give you a glimpse of what the iPhone 14 Pro might look like without a notch.

After all, that's the primary design change expected for Apple's Pro phones this fall. They're reportedly going to be the first flagship iPhones released since 2017 to ditch the notch in favor of punch-hole cutouts. (The budget iPhone SE, which mimics the iPhone 8's design, doesn't count.

In the iPhone 14 Pro's case, the notch may give way to two cutouts — a circular one, plus a pill-shaped one. According to rumors the former will house the camera needed for FaceTime chats while the latter is expected to include sensors needed for Apple's Face ID unlocking feature. As with every phone releases since the iPhone X, Apple wouldn't include a fingerprint sensor on the iPhone 14 Pro.

(Image credit: Technizo Concept/Let's Go Digital)

Khan's concept design mirrors that iPhone Pro design rumor. The screen — rumored to be 6.1 inches for the iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7 inches for the iPhone 14 Pro Max — extends from edge to edge, with only minimal bezels on the sides, top, and bottom. The two cutouts for the front camera and sensors are the only things interrupting the iPhone 14 Pro's screen.

The iPhone 14 Pro design created by Khan reflects another rumor circulating about this fall's Apple phone. There's a more prominent camera array featured on the back of the phone, suggesting a bigger sensor will be used in this year's model. That's exactly what iPhone 14 Pro rumors claim, with the higher-end iPhones in line to get a 48MP sensor for the main camera.

For years, Apple has used a 12MP sensor on all its cameras, so 48MP would be quite the upgrade. It would allow the iPhone 14 Pro to support pixel binning, in which four pixels are combined into one for sharper, more detailed photos.

The design put out by Khan not only reflects reports of a bigger sensor, it's also in line with recent claims that a periscope-style lens — which would allow Apple to have a flatter camera array on the back of its phone — wasn't in the cards for the iPhone 14. Instead, analysts say the feature may show up in the iPhone 15 released by Apple.

Khan has picked four colors for the iPhone 14 Pro models on display in his concept video, even though the rumor mill has been quiet on that front. In the video, we see the iPhone 14 in black, white, green and burgundy colors. Interestingly, these mirror the options for Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra, which would be one of the big competitors going up against the iPhone 14 Pro models.

(Image credit: Technizo Concept/Let's Go Digital)

The iPhone 14 Pro is rumored to be getting the more significant updates this fall. The new phones are likely to be powered by the A16 Bionic chip, while a rumor claims the standard iPhone 14 model will instead run on a version of the A15 chip that's currently powering the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. In addition, Apple is said to be be ready to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a larger iPhone 14 Max model.

We'll find out for certain what Apple has planned — and whether the resulting design matches what Khan has shared here — when the iPhone 14 arrives this fall, likely in September.