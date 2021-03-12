Stunning iPhone 13 Pro video shows off huge upgrades

The iPhone 13 series is still several months out, but leaks and rumors keep coming. We've heard a lot, like 120Hz displays, a possible portless model, and the return of Touch ID in the form of an in-display fingerprint sensor.

YouTuber 4RMD took everything we've heard and made a 3-minute concept video for the iPhone 13 Pro. If we're being honest, we hope this is what the final product will look like because the renders in the video are gorgeous.

There's not a whole lot new in this video, just a visual representation of what we've heard about the next iPhone. That doesn't stop us from being wowed by it, or appreciating the work that went into it.

4RMD showed off 7 colors for the iPhone 13 Pro: Gold, Rose Gold, Midnight Green, Product Red, Black, Navy Blue, and White. Having so many different colors would make the iPhone 13 Pro appeal to more people (I'm partial to the blue and green models myself).

The video reiterates some other rumors, like up to 1TB of storage, a 120Hz display, a bigger battery, camera improvements, and portless-ness. The last is an interesting inclusion, since Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said that probably wasn't happening after all.

But the video also highlights the return of Touch ID, this time built into the display. We've seen this technology in several Android phones in recent years and it can work very well in many cases. If Touch ID does return, we don't know if the sensor will be optical or ultrasonic, though we'd prefer the latter.

Finally, another feature that's been on some Android phones for ages is Always On Display. This is a low power mode that shows the time, pending notifications, and other important items like playing media and the weather. The iPhone 13 is rumored to get this feature and the video shows off what that could look like.

It's still a waiting game for iPhone fans, but we're sure to see more leaks and rumors the closer we get to the announcement this fall.