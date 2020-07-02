Stunning iPhone 12 video shows the design we’ve been waiting for

We’re beginning to get a proper feel for what the iPhone 12 will look like, and a new video showcasing dummy units of the upcoming Apple smartphones gives us our best look yet.

The new video posted by YouTuber iupdate shows what the iPhone 12 will look like in a person’s hand. In particular, the video shows off how the striking squared-off edges of the iPhone 12’s new design, which actually harks back to the iPhone 4.

The dummy units showcased in the video cover all three sizes of the four upcoming iPhone 12 models: the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

And with the new design, it’s the smaller unit that actually looks the nicest, with the sharp industrial design really suiting a handset that’s actually smaller than the iPhone SE 2020.

All four dummy models come with a trio of rear cameras, but these are effectively placeholders, as the two standard iPhone 12 models are expected to have a pair of rear cameras. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are expected to have a triple rear-camera array, with a LiDAR sensor borrowed from the iPad Pro 2020 on the Pro Max.

The four iPhone 12 handsets are also predicted to have a smaller display notch that the iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro. But this wasn’t clear in the video, and the rumours have yet to reach consensus around what size the iPhone 12 notch will be.

iupdate also further fanned the flames of the rumour that there’ll be no charger in the iPhone 12’s box, noting that this tidbit had come from a series if reputable sources. This would seem like a bold move for Apple. But it would help it cut down on electronic waste as there’s likely to be a lot of Apple fans upgrading from older iPhones that use the same Lightning port chargers that the iPhone 12 will probably use.

This new design, in combination with more powerful innards in the form of the expected A14 chip, means the iPhone 12 is set to be a solid next step in phone evolution for Apple. The only fly in the ointment is the rumor that only the iPhone 12 Pro Max will get a 120Hz refresh-rate display. That could put the other models at a disadvantage, as the OnePlus 8 Pro and Galaxy S20 have such screens, and upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is also expected to have a similarly fluid screen.

We’ll know for sure what specs Apple does settle on with the iPhone 12 likely around September time, which is when the Cupertino company tends to launch its new smartphones for the year.