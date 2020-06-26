Stunning iPhone 12 video shows Apple’s flagship in all its glory

There's been no shortage of iPhone 12 leaks in recent months, and thanks to well-informed analysts and concept artists, we have a pretty good idea about what Apple's next flagship will look like.

But if you'd like to see the iPhone 12's design for yourself, check out this creative trailer created by Devam Jangra and released by ConceptsiPhone earlier this week. It incorporates the latest intel we've heard from the likes of Ming-Chi Kuo and Jon Prosser, who've been leading the way on iPhone 12 leaks.

As with some previous iPhone 12 concepts, this video shows off a hybrid of the iPhone 5's shape and iPhone 11's display in a sleek range of seven colors.

(Image credit: ConceptsiPhone)

With the shrunken notch, flat sides and LiDAR sensor on the Pro model, this trailer is one of the best iPhone 12 imaginations we've seen online to date. It even touts a visual of the iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display — the largest screen of any Apple smartphone ever.

(Image credit: ConceptsiPhone)

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are in position to introduce some of the biggest changes to Apple's lineup in years. With at least four different models expected, 5G connectivity planned and a powerful new A14 Bionic processor inside, we expect to see signifiant upgrades all around when the iPhone 12 debuts in the fall. The Pro models might even get 120Hz displays, based on a new iOS 14 leak.

You'll see mentions of some of these anticipated features in the video above, as well as reverse wireless charging. We're sure there's more Apple has in store for its next iPhone we don't know about yet, too.

(Image credit: ConceptsiPhone)

Again this is just a concept video, so there's no guarantee that this particular design will come to fruition when Apple unveils the iPhone 12 alongside the Apple Watch 6 this fall. But the artists over at ConceptsiPhone have certainly given us a device to dream about until then.