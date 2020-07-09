Students can nab an HP Pavilion x360 laptop for less than $500

If you're heading back to school in the fall, a good laptop can help with everything from papers to research to online class sessions. And thanks to a deal on the 14-inch HP Pavilion x360 at Best Buy right now, you don't have to put as big a dent in your back-to-school budget.

Best Buy is selling the HP Pavilion x360 for $599, right now, a $150 discount from the laptop's normal $749 price. But students can save an additional $100 on this 14-inch notebook by creating a My Best Buy account with an .edu email address and signing up for Best Buy's student deals newsletter. Priced at $499 for students, it's one of the best cheap laptop deals you'll find for back to school.

That means for less than $500, you can get a 2-in-1 laptop with a touch screen that's powered by an Intel 10th Gen Core i5 processor. When our sister publication Laptop Mag published an HP Pavilion x360 review, they found the Core i5-powered machine delivered excellent performance and offered a comfortable keyboard. Be aware that battery life is below average, though.

