Stimulus check tracker tells you the status of your $1,400: Here's how to use it

Tracking your third stimulus check status online can help if you're wondering when you'll get your $1,400 payments. As was the case with the first and second stimulus checks, the IRS offers an online tool that can tell you when to expect your share of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Americans who meet the $1,400 third stimulus check eligibility requirements can see the status of their payment right now with the IRS's Get My Payment portal. Even if you're not eligible for the full stimulus-check amount, you can get a look at your payment's standing.

To help people keep tabs through upcoming payment cycles, the IRS updated the Get My Payment app with information for the latest stimulus check. After you fill out a short form, you should be able to view the status of your stimulus check if you're due to get one.

Whether you're getting your check in the mail or direct deposit into your bank account, the Get My Payment app should be able to answer some of your questions. You can also use the IRS stimulus check phone number for more help.

Reminder: Unless you're exempt, you'll need to have filed your taxes for 2019 or 2020 before the IRS can send you a relief payment.

Here's how to use the IRS Get My Payment online tool to track your third stimulus check status right now.

Third stimulus check tracker: How to track your IRS stimulus check now

The IRS's Get My Payment portal is fairly simply to use, but you'll need some information handy before getting started. Keep a copy of your latest tax return nearby if you have it.

Also make sure to check the URL of any website before entering your private information to avoid stimulus-check scams or other forms of identity theft. The Get My Payment website's URL should look like this: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.

Step 1: Got to the IRS Get My Payment app website. Click "Get My Payment" to enter the portal.

Step 2: Click "OK" on the authorized-use notification page after you've reviewed the terms.

Step 3: Fill out your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Tax ID (ITIN), your date of birth (MM/DD/YYYY), your street address and your ZIP code. Click "Continue."

You should now see your stimulus check payment status, or a page that says your status is unavailable.

What does 'Payment Status Not Available' mean?

According the stimulus check FAQ, you might see "Payment Status Not Available" if you are required to file a tax return but haven't yet, the IRS hasn't finished processing it if you have, or you're not eligible.

Be patient and check back in with the Get My Payment app if you've recently filed your returns. If you've received your tax return payment and still see the "Payment Status Not Available," message, call 800-919-9835 for the Economic Impact Payment information line.

