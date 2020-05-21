Stimulus check notifications: Know when your payment arrives

Stimulus check payments have left many eligible taxpayers waiting by their mailbox for their slice of the $3 trillion economic relief package. But there's no need to stalk your postal carrier — the USPS offers a delivery notification service that can tell you exactly where your stimulus check is in transit, and when it will arrive.

Using the free Informed Delivery tool, anyone can track their stimulus check once its been processed by the postal service. As is the case with items you've ordered online, Informed Delivery will notify you when the envelope containing your payment from the IRS has landed in your mailbox.

There is a caveat, though. Informed Delivery is only available if the IRS has processed, printed and posted your stimulus check. If you haven't filed your tax returns yet, or the government is still reviewing your forms, you won't have much luck locating your payment via the USPS.

Instead, you can use the IRS's stimulus check app to track the status of your payment. Launched in April, the Get My Payment tool can clue you in on the progress of your check after you fill out a short form with your personal information.

Once Get My Payment tells you your check has been sent, the USPS's Informed Delivery system can verify both that its been processed and is on its way.

Keep in mind this information only applies for the first round of stimulus checks. A second round has not been passed, but is in the works. Here's everything we know about stimulus check 2, from eligibility requirements to a potential timeframe.

Here's how to set up stimulus check notifications using the USPS's Informed Delivery tool.

How to set up stimulus check notifications with Informed Delivery

Informed Delivery works for mail sent to residential or non-business PO box addresses, but those who live in certain multi-unit buildings might not be able to track their mail. Informed Delivery also won't work for business addresses.

Step 1: Go to the USPS's Informed Delivery page. Click the button that reads 'Sign Up for Free.'

Step 2: Fill out your mailing address. Click 'Continue.' If your stimulus check has been processed and is heading towards your address, you're eligible to set up an Informed Delivery account.

Step 3: Create a username, password and personal security questions. Provide your contact information and click 'Continue.'

Step 4: Click 'Verify identity online' or 'Request invitation code by mail' to verify your account. It's faster and more efficient to do so online, although you can have a code mailed to you as well.

When your account is verified, you'll start receiving an email every Monday through Saturday with the latest update on your stimulus check delivery. You can also use the Informed Delivery app (iOS, Android) to track your payment on its way to your mailbox.

Already have your stimulus check, but not sure what do with it? Check out our tips on how to spend your stimulus check.