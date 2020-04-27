Stimulus check app tracks status of your payment: Here's how to use it

There are a lot of questions right now about stimulus checks as the government continues to dole out fractions of the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package to taxpayers. Many are wondering, "Where's my check?"

Now there's an app for that. Those who meet the $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check requirements, which apply to U.S. taxpayers who who earn less than $75,000 a year, can now see the status of their payment with a new online IRS tool.

Even if you're not eligible for the full stimulus-check amount, you can get a look at your payment's standing. Likewise, you can see if your check was one of the first 88 million checks the Treasury Department says have been sent out thus far.

To help people keep tabs through upcoming payment cycles, the IRS launched the Get My Payment online app earlier this month. After you fill out a short form, you should be able to view the status of your stimulus check if you're due to get one.

Whether you'd prefer to receive your check in the mail or have set up direct deposit into your bank account, the Get My Payment app should be able to answer some of your questions.

Reminder: You'll need to have filed your taxes for 2018 or 2019 before the IRS can send you a relief payment.

Normally, tax returns are due April 15, but the filing deadline has been extended to July 15 this year. Already filed yours? Then the IRS will automatically send out your payment in coming weeks if it hasn't already.

Here's how to use the IRS Get My Payment app to track the status of your stimulus check right now.

Stimulus check status: How to track your IRS stimulus check now

The IRS's Get My Payment portal is fairly simply to use, but you'll need some information handy before getting started. Keep a copy of your latest tax return nearby if you have it.

Also make sure to check the URL of any website before entering your private information to avoid stimulus-check scams. The Get My Payment website's URL should look like this: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.

Step 1: Got to the IRS Get My Payment app website . Click 'Get My Payment' to enter the portal.

Step 2: Click 'OK' on the authorized use page after you've reviewed the terms.

Step 3: Fill out your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Tax ID (ITIN), your date of birth (MM/DD/YYYY), your street address and your ZIP code. Click 'Continue.'

You should now see your stimulus-check payment status, or a page that says your status is unavailable. According the stimulus check FAQ, you might see 'Payment Status Not Available" if you are required to file a tax return but haven't yet, or the IRS hasn't finished processing it if you have.

