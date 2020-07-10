Stimulus check 2 will be passed this month, says Treasury Secretary

The stimulus check 2 could be approved by the government by the end of this month, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

A second round of the stimulus check has been in limbo since the House passed the Heroes Act in May, but comments from several Republican leaders in recent weeks suggest Americans can expect to see another economic impact payment before the coronavirus pandemic is over.

During an interview with CNBC on Thursday, Mnuchin said the next government relief package will contain stimulus checks, and may be ratified before the end of July.

According to the Treasury Secretary, the fourth coronavirus relief package is a top priority among congressional leaders and if talks go as planned, it sounds like the package should be smoothed out soon.

Mnuchin also provided an update on the $600 per week federal unemployment benefits, which expire at the end of this month. Though the June jobs report showed improvement over the historical unemployment records in April, there are still many relying on government checks for essential needs.

The White House will make changes to enhanced unemployment benefits program before the current plan expires, Mnuchin said.

Who will be eligible for stimulus check 2?

Mnuchin did not comment on the $40,000 income cap proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier this week. McConnell said he'll propose his own stimulus package when the Senate returns from recess.

However, President Trump recently said he supports “larger numbers” for a second stimulus package, though he did not specify how much.

If you're wondering whether you'll benefit from stimulus check 2, take a look at our guide to who does (and doesn't) qualify for payments as the plan is currently prosed. You can also visit the stimulus check 2 calculator to see how much you could get.

How to track down your first stimulus payment

The federal government started sending out stimulus benefits provided under the Cares Act in April, but the lengthy processing time means you may not have received what you’re eligible for yet.

If you want to track your payment status, use the IRS's Get My Payment app, and set up stimulus check notifications via USPS's Informed Delivery tool to get an alert when your check or stimulus check debit card is scheduled for delivery.

You can also call the IRS stimulus check phone number and speak to a representative.