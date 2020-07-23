Stimulus check 2 confirmed: Date, senate vote and how much money you could get

The framework of stimulus check 2 has been agreed upon in the Senate, and it could mean a second round of $1,200 direct payments is on the way. But who will qualify? And when would the stimulus check arrive? We have latest stimulus check 2 updates below.

A GOP Senate leader already confirmed stimulus check 2 is included in the upcoming economic impact package. With coronavirus cases peaking in several states and there is concern that the economic impact of the pandemic is far from over. Federal unemployment benefits are set to run out, too. That's where another stimulus package could help.

The House passed a $3 trillion relief package called the Heroes Act on May 16 that, among support for front line workers, includes a stimulus check 2 amount of up to $1,200 per person (or $2,400 for married couples.)

Now the Senate is looking to enact a stimulus plan. The latest stimulus check status reports suggest a smaller, $1 trillion package is in the pipeline. However, it's likely another round of $1,200 direct payments to individuals and families is included.

According to The Hill, the language in the new stimulus Senate bill will mirror the Cares Act passed earlier this spring.

So will you qualify for stimulus check 2? If passed, those who received the first stimulus check would theoretically receive the second one, People who make less than $75,000 a year according to their most recent tax return qualify for the first round's entire payment. Married couples, meanwhile, received a a larger payment if they have a joint total income of $150,000 or less.

Still haven't received your first payment? This stimulus check app tracks status of your payment. You can also call the IRS phone number to get your questions answered by a live representative. The USPS's Informed Delivery service offers stimulus check notifications, so you can know exactly when your payment has been placed in your mailbox, too.

Here's everything we know about stimulus check 2, including when it might be approved by the Senate and sent out.

The Senate is putting forth a new stimulus bill, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell confirmed a stimulus check 2 is included.

McConnell is reportedly preparing a “handful” of separate COVID-19 aid bills, according to the Chicago Tribune. McConnell is expected to unveil the package today (July 23), which should kickstart negotiations with the Democrats.

It seems that Trump's tax cuts have been abandoned in the latest stimulus act, which was a worrisome point of contention between the Senate and White House.

In a July 19 interview with Fox News, President Trump voiced his support for a new round of stimulus, but with certain conditions. Specifically, Trump pushed for a payroll tax cut and liability protections for businesses that open.

Trump said he “would consider not signing” a bill that did not include the payroll tax cut.

Stimulus check 2 negotiations began July 20, according to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. On July 21, McConnell promised another round of direct payments would be coming for low earners, saying "regretfully, this is not over," in regards to the impact of the pandemic.

Still, there is concern from House Democrats that Senate Republicans are not moving fast enough. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) has called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to “get to work,” on a new stimulus package that includes a second round of direct stimulus check payments.

Both Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow have said that another direct cash payment is still being considered. And on July 17, Mnuchin urged congress to pass a stimulus check 2 bill by the end of the month.

Stimulus check 2 amount: Another $1,200 check incoming?

It seems the stimulus check 2 amount will mirror the amount of first stimulus check.

“We're talking about the same provision as last time, so our proposal is the exact same proposal as last time," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is negotiating with lawmakers on behalf of the White House, told reporters.

In other words, the new stimulus bill might not support the expansion of checks like the Heroes Act does. The Heroes Act proposes each member of a household—including children—$1,200 with a cap of $6,000 per family. As CNBC explains, this is an expansion of benefits over the first round of stimulus payments: under the Cares Act, dependent children ages 16 and younger were eligible for just $500 each.

This means that a family of four (two adults and two children under 17) that received $3,400 with the first stimulus payment would get $4,800 under the Heroes Act. Similarly, a family of four with two children in college would get $4,800 compared to just $2,400 allowed under the Cares Act.

If you want a more exact idea of how much you might get from a second stimulus check, you can use this Heroes Act calculator from Omni Calculator. This tool allows you to enter your filing status, number of dependents and income, and then receive an estimated amount based on the guidelines of the Heroes Act.

The current round of federal benefits are set to expire by July 31.

The stimulus check 2 date could be coming as early as August. The goal is to approve the next stimulus package on or before August 7, according to Forbes, but that date could slip.

During a press conference highlighting the June jobs numbers, Steve Mnuchin said the administration wants to work with legislators to pass another bi-partisan coronavirus relief package by the end of July.

The Senate is in session now, so whether it agrees on a new package before its next break will determine how soon stimulus check 2 will come.

President Trump and members of the Senate have communicated that they're open to negotiating a second round of payments. As reported by CNBC, he said, “I think we’re going to be helping people out” and “getting some money for them." He added that the U.S. could take “one more nice shot” at a stimulus payment.

And with virus case counts increase in many states throughout the country right now, there's reason to believe the economy will continue to feel the pandemic's effect.

We'll know about the Senate's decision by August 8 most likely. Then it goes on recess until September 8, which would significantly delay talks around the bill if a resolution isn't reached soon.

Stimulus check 2 eligibility: Who qualifies for a second payment?

If you were eligible for the first stimulus check, you should also be eligible for stimulus check 2.

The New York Times reports, however, that an initial draft summary of the bill does not include specifics about who would be eligible for stimulus check 2 and how much they would receive.

People who earned $75,000 or less per year according to their most recent tax returns qualified for the entire $1,200 stimulus check. Married people, or joint filers, who earn under $150,000 per year were eligible for $2,400.

Those who earn more, up to $100,000 per year, received a prorated amount.

You can use this online calculator to see how much you could expect from a second round of stimulus checks.

Stimulus check 2 calculator: See how much you're eligible for

There’s no guarantee that stimulus check 2 will pass, but it could be useful to know how much you money you'll get as you look into your next few months of personal finances. It’s also useful to read up on the best ways to spend your stimulus check if you don’t already have a plan for your payment.

Although the stimulus check 2 qualifications haven’t been set by the government, this free stimulus check 2 calculator offers a value estimate based on the criteria for the first check.

How it works: Go to https://www.omnicalculator.com/finance/stimulus-heroes. Complete the short questionnaire. Enter how you filed your taxes (single/joint), how many children you have and your adjusted gross income (AGI) for 2019.

Stimulus check 2: Why do we need round 2?

While the pace of job loss is slowing, a record-breaking 43 million people have already filed for unemployment since the pandemic began, according to CNN. However, regular initial claims have fallen in every report over the past 10 weeks.

More people could still be laid off though. Financial technology firm SimplyWise reported that 63% of Americans require a second stimulus check if they're expected to pay bills.

The biggest impetus for a stimulus check 2 right now is the sheer number of coronavirus cases. According to data from Johns Hopkins University. the US is seeing over 60,000 new cases per day.

Students are also set to benefit from the Heroes Act if it passes the Senate, as the Act would offer up to $10,000 worth of student loan forgiveness for those who are considered “economically distressed borrowers” and hold federal or private student loans.

To be considered a distressed borrower, a student needs to meet criteria where they are clearly struggling with debt, including being unable to pay anything per month towards their federal student loan or be in default of their private sector loan, or have their student loans in some form of deferment or forbearance situation.

While Senate majority leader Charles Schumer (NY) said he supports another round of rebate checks, Sen. Christstiopher Coons (D-Del.) is leaning towards alternatives.

“My concern is that [a second stimulus check is] not focused in a way that is designed to help create or help sustain jobs, to deal with rental housing or education,” Coons said. “My top priority is a robust round of assistance to state and local governments.”

Monthly stimulus check: Is $2,000 per month possible?

Forbes reports that a bill to provide monthly payments of $2,000 to Americans within a certain age and income bracket is "gaining steam" with some congressional supporters. The House bill was put forth by Rep. Time Ryan (D-OH) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA.)

Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Bernie Sanders (D-VT) lead another Senate bill that proposes $2,000 for every U.S. citizen each month until the pandemic ends.

Despite both the House and Senate working on monthly payment bills, there could be too many roadblocks for either to pass. Not only would $2,000 create an enormous expense for the government, but it would be difficult to identify those who truly require financial support.

Stimulus check 2 alternatives

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) have introduced the Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act. As reported by Forbes, this would give up to $2,000 per month to anyone earning up to $120,000 per year, and the payments would last until three months after the end of the pandemic. Married couples would receive up to $,4000.

The Senate is looking at other viable alternatives to a second round of stimulus checks. Republicans are reportedly backing a proposal to cut payroll taxes. However, while this would give some Americans bigger paychecks, those who are unemployed would not benefit.

Some Democrats are pushing for beefing up unemployment benefits to provide relief. Bu just because lawmakers are considering alternatives does not mean a stimulus check 2 is not happening.

Other stimulus check alternatives, as reported by CNBC, could include providing payments as a sort of short-term loan, cutting one-time checks to those who have lost their jobs or expanding healthcare coverage, such as extending Medicare to people who were fired for coronavirus-related reasons.

Another alternative being discussed by Republicans is a "back to work bonus." As reported by CNBC, one such proposal from Senator Rob Portman (Ohio) would allow people returning to work to receive an additional $450 in weekly aid until July 31. According to Republican senators, a second check would not provide enough incentive for many people to go to work, and there should instead be a program built to aid those returning to the workforce.

$4,000 stimulus check: What is the Skills Renewal Act?

Four senators have come up with a bipartisan proposal that could pay as much as $4,000 to those who've lost their jobs in recent months. They include Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), as well as Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

As reported by Forbes, the Skills Renewal Act could be an alternative to the Heroes Act. The proposal would offer a fully-refundable $4,000 tax credit that would cover the costs of re-training workers with skills that are “expected to be in high demand by employers in the coming months.”

According to The Motley Fool, those who receive this tax credit and they'd have until the end of 2021 to get the training eligible to receive it. In addition, the $4,000 credit amount would be fully refundable.

Eligible programs as part of the Skills Renewal Act would include traditional degree programs as well as certificates, apprenticeships, and other work arrangements. Distance learning would also be included.