Stimulus check 2 negotiations begin today, says White House

Stimulus check 2 negotiations will begin today, July 20, according to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

In an interview with Fox News on July 19, Meadows said discussions about the next stimulus package will start "in earnest," at the onset of this week. This comes just over two months after the House passed the Heroes Act economic relief bill.

"As we've started to engage with our Senate and House colleagues up on Capitol Hill, those will start in earnest starting tomorrow, Monday," Meadows told Fox News (via CNN).

Though it has taken some time for the Senate to address another stimulus package on Capitol Hill, rising coronavirus cases throughout the country could be motivating the government to distribute a second round of the stimulus check sooner rather than later.

And if the negotiations are starting as Meadows stated, we could see the stimulus check 2 date and stimulus check 2 qualification guidelines come into focus in the upcoming days.

There's pressure on the Senate from several entities to get the next stimulus package passed before the end of July. On July 17, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged congress to pass a stimulus check 2 bill by the end of the month, while Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) has called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to “get to work.”

Stimulus check 2 bill will be in 'trillion-dollar range'

Although the Senate does not have to approve the $3 trillion Heroes Act, the total package "looks like" it will fall in the trillion-dollar range, Meadows said.

The chief of staff also outlined the current priorities, which include "protections for the American workers and those that employ individuals."

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has suggested that a $40,000 stimulus check 2 income cap would let the economic impact payments reach those who need it most. However, a source familiar with the Senate's discussions told Bloomberg that "a cap at that level is not seen as likely."

As outlined in the Heroes Act, people who earned $75,000 or less per year according to their most recent tax returns will qualify for the entire $1,200 stimulus check. Married people, or joint filers, who earn under $150,000 per year will be eligible for $2,400.

You can use the stimulus check 2 calculator to see how much you could expect from a second round of stimulus checks.