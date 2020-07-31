Stimulus check 2 eligibility: Who will get $1,200 payments?

Stimulus check 2 is the direct payment plan included in the HEALS Act being debated right now among lawmakers. The Senate is working to enact another COVID-19 relief bill that could include a second round of $1,200 checks for eligible Americans.

Although the HEALS Act hasn't been approved yet, we do know that the proposed version of the stimulus bill would send another round of payments to certain individuals and families.

So who would qualify for benefits under the current stimulus check 2 eligibility framework?

The stimulus check in the HEALS Act has similar eligibility guidelines to the stimulus check in the CARES Act.

Workers who earn less than $75,000 per year (if single) or $150,000 per year (if married) can expect a stimulus check 2 amount of $1,200. To find out how much you could receive with stimulus check 2, enter your tax information into the second stimulus check 2 calculator.

Stimulus check 2 eligibility: Here's who qualifies

Low- and middle-income taxpayers: Single taxpayers making less than $75,000 per year and married taxpayers making less than $150,000 annually would qualify for the full $1,200 benefit, which begins to phase out as income increases. Taxpayers earning more than $99,000 (if single) and $198,000 (if married) wouldn't receive a payment.

Families with dependent children: Like the CARES Act, the HEALS Act proposes $500 per dependent.

College students and older dependents: The HEALS Act expands the $500 benefit to include any dependent, including adult dependents with no income. These individuals were excluded under the Cares Act.

Who may not quality for stimulus check 2

High earners: Under the current version of the HEALS Act, single taxpayers earning less than $99,000 and married taxpayers (who file jointly) earning less than $198,000 would receive some level of benefits. If you make more, you won't qualify for a stimulus payment. But it's possible that income limits could change as the legislation moves forward.

Individuals left out under the Cares Act: The first round of stimulus payments excluded not only high earners but also dependent children over age 16 and immigrants who pay taxes but do not have a Green Card.

Find your first stimulus check

If you're still waiting on your first stimulus check, use the IRS's Get My Payment app to track your payment status and set up stimulus check notifications via USPS's Informed Delivery tool to get a notification when your check or stimulus check debit card arrives in your mailbox.

You can also call the IRS stimulus check phone number and speak to a representative about locating your check.