Steelers vs Bills live stream: How to watch NFL week 1 game online

The Steelers vs Bills live stream catches Pittsburgh at a time when they’re trying to inject some new life into their offense. Meanwhile, Buffalo is looking to make this NFL live stream the beginning of another solid year.

Steelers vs Bills channel, start time The Steelers vs Bills live stream takes place on Sunday (Sept. 12).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus.

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for more from his offense. Last season they averaged an NFL-worst 84 rushing yards-per-game. They also threw the most passes in the league last year, but averaged the third worst yards-per-pass attempt.

In hopes to remedy these problems they promoted their quarterbacks coach Matt Canada to be their new offensive coordinator and did not bring back Randy Fichtner.

The Steelers didn’t stop there. To further help the offense and give Ben Roethlisberger someone he could trust running the football, Pittsburgh selected Alabama running back Najee Harris with the 24th overall pick in April’s NFL draft. The rookie is expected to do more than just fill the void left behind by James Conner signing with the Cardinals.

Bills fans are riding a high from last year where they saw their team win their first playoff game since the 1995 season when “Flutie Flakes” were flying off the shelves at their local grocer.

Now not only do they have high hopes for quarterback and MVP candidate Josh Allen, they have their hearts set on a third straight winning season, something the club hasn’t accomplished since the early 90’s with Jim Kelly as their signal caller.

The Bills are 6.5-point favorites against the Steelers. The over/under is 48.5. The 2021 NFL season marks the league’s first 17-game regular season schedule.

How to watch Steelers vs Bills live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Steelers vs Bills live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Steelers vs Bills live streams in the US

In the US, Steelers vs Bills is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV . The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 12).

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), which is why the more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Steelers vs Bills live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Steelers vs Bills.

Steelers vs Bills live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Steelers vs Bills on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Steelers vs Bills live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening on Sky Sports NFL.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Steelers vs Bills live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Steelers vs Bills live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.