Starfield Settled Systems trailer showcases a dangerous galaxy not very far away

Bethesda has released a fresh Starfield trailer that gives us further information about the game’s sci-fi world and showcases a range of concept art alongside a very brief snippet of gameplay.

The trailer runs only a minute and a half in length but is surprisingly dense with details. Narrated by the game’s design director, Emil Pagliarulo, it introduces us to The Settled Systems. This is an area of space located approximately 50 light-years from our own Solar System and is Starfield’s primary setting.

The game itself will take place in the year 2330, but the trailer reveals that just 20 years earlier The Settled Systems was not so peaceful. During this time two factions, the United Colonies and The Freestar Collective, were engaged in a bloody war for control of the system.

However, there is now an uneasy peace between the two groups. Don’t be surprised if that peace gets slightly fractured during the course of Starfield’s main campaign. It’s not just these two groups you’ll encounter, other threats within The Settled Systems include mercenaries, space pirates, thuggish spacers, and religious zealots.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

While the trailer is comprised primarily of some rather beautiful concept art showing off everything from a seedy underworld to a high-tech metropolis, there is also a brief snippet of gameplay at the very end. These few seconds of footage shows off a rocket preparing for lift-off, and unfortunately nothing else.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Starfield will be Bethesda Game Studios’ first new original RPG in 25 years after the company spent the last two decades working on The Elder Scrolls and Fallout franchises. It’s also the first effort from the development studio since it was purchased by Microsoft in 2020. Because of that acquisition, it will be exclusive to the Xbox Series X on console, with PS5 players set to miss out.

The game is currently scheduled to launch on November 11, 2022, which gives you plenty of time to hunt down an Xbox Series X restock before then. It’s also been confirmed that the RPG will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.