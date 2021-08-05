Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 — everything we know

Disney has confirmed Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 is happening. Yes, its latest Star Wars series, The Bad Batch, isn't so 'bad' that it won't return to offer even more adventures in a galaxy far, far away ... on Disney Plus.

The series follow the titular group of altered clones, codenamed ‘The Bad Batch’ in the aftermath of the Clone Wars, and the reformation of the Old Republic into Palpatine’s Galactic Empire. But it’s a dangerous galaxy out there, even for a team that managed to survive The Clone Wars (mostly) intact. And it’s coming back for a second season.

Disney has confirmed that The Bad Batch’s second season will debut sometime in 2022, but hasn't specified exactly when. Our best guess would be that the new season might follow the example set by The Bad Batch’s first season, and debut on May 4th.

May 4th 2022 also happens to be a Wednesday, which is Disney’s new favorite release day thanks to the success of Loki, so the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

However the fact there are multiple other Star Wars series in the works could ruin that guess. We know that The Book of Boba Fett is due to debut before the end of this year, so we don’t need to worry about that. But we do need to consider The Mandalorian’s season 3, which is expected to arrive in early 2022, alongside the Obi Wan Kenobi and Andor solo series — both of which are due sometime next year.

May 4th is a special day, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Disney set the day aside for one of those series instead. After all, Mandalorian was the original Disney Plus original, and quickly developed into a fan favorite series.

Likewise Star Wars fans have been pestering for an Obi Wan spin off for years, and there’s arguably more hype for that than there is for more Bad Batch — no matter how good the series might be.

Plus, Obi Wan is already filming, and we assume that means it’ll show up on Disney Plus at some point in early 2022. But how early has yet to be announced.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 announcement teaser

Disney released a very short teaser when it announced the Bad Batch’s sophomore season. However that teaser contained no show footage, and consisted of The Bad Batch logo burning away (as it does in every episode) to reveal that the show would be returning in 2022.

With the two part season finale still to come, it’s not surprising that Disney wouldn’t give us anything that might spoil the ending. But don’t expect a proper trailer for a while, because chances are there’s no actual season 2 footage to show just yet.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 cast

One thing is for certain, you can’t have The Bad Batch without Clone Force 99, all of whom are voiced by Star Wars animation veteran Dee Bradley Baker. Baker will also likely reprise his role as ‘generic clone voice’ for any other clones that appear in season 2 — whether they have names or not.

Barring anything untoward that happens in the finale, we’d guess that Michalle Ang will also return to voice Omega. Likewise Rhea Perlam could also return as Cid, the crime boss that employs the squad to carry out various missions.

Being set between Revenge of the Sith and a New Hope, it’s also possible that other animated characters may return. That includes Freddie Prinze Jr and Vanessa Marshall as Caleb Dune/Kanan Jarrus and Hera Syndulla, both of whom appeared in the first season of The Bad Batch. It’s also possible we may get an appearance from Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, and either Andrew Kishino or Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera.

Plus, given the bad Batch’s habit of partaking in criminal activity for Cid, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Jim Cummings (the voice behind Winnie the Pooh) return as pirate captain Hondo Ohnaka.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 plot speculation

It’s hard to guess at what the Bad Batch’s second season may cover, considering how we’ve yet to see the finale. We're going to update this story once we have, of course.

However the penultimate episode features Hunter being captured by the Empire, and held by former squadmate Crosshair — the squad’s former sharp shooter that was reconditioned by the empire during the first episode.

Star Wars being Star Wars we’d wager that the finale will end with Crosshair having his inhibitor chip removed, leaving him free to rejoin the squad on their adventures. But no doubt the Empire will still be on their tail, and with no rebellion to offer aid the squad are going to have to be extra careful.