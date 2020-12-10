Star Wars: Ahsoka release date, cast and everything else we know

Ahsoka Tano is getting her own Disney Plus show. The Mandalorian spinoff, Star Wars: Ahsoka, was announced at Disney's Investor Day. Rosario Dawson will reprise her role as the former Jedi padawan who crossed paths with Mando and Baby Yoda — or as she revealed, Grogu.

Ahsoka is a popular character who was introduced in the animated series The Clone Wars and Star War Wars: Rebels. She's also heard as a voice in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Ahsoka made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2, when Mando and Grogu went looking for her on the forest planet of Corvus. She was engaged in a standoff with Imperial Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), ruler of the city of Calodan.

At the end of the episode, Ahsoka had defeated Morgan Elsbeth and gotten the info she wanted — the whereabouts of Grand Admiral Thrawn (another character from The Clone Wars).

Here's everything we know about Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney Plus so far.

Disney did not announce the Star Wars: Ahsoka release date when they revealed the spinoff's existence to investors.

However, The Mandalorian season 3 is set to premiere on Christmas Day 2021. Our guess is that Star Wars: Ahsoka follows in its heels, so in March or April 2022.

Star Wars: Ahsoka cast

Of course, the Star Wars: Ahsoka cast is led by Rosario Dawson, who brought the character to live-action.

No other cast members were announced.

It's possible that characters from The Mandalorian make appearances on the spinoff. We'd love to see Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) reunite with Ahsoka. And while the former Jedi may have turned down the task of training Grogu, she's the only one who's been able to communicate with him via the Force. Perhaps they'll share wordless visions again.