Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cast introduced in first teaser

Beam them up! The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cast is ready to boldly go where no one has gone before. A new teaser for the upcoming Star Trek prequel and unveils the actors playing two iconic characters from the USS Enterprise: Uhura and Nurse Christine Chapel.

As part of Star Trek Day on Sept. 8, Paramount Plus dropped the video introducing the cast of the spinoff, which is set in the 23rd century after the events of Star Trek: Discovery season 2. The main trio of Strange New Worlds already appeared on Discovery: Captain Pike (Anson Mount); his Number One, Una Chin-Riley aka Number One (Rebecca Romijn) and Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck).

But the prequel will have more younger versions of familiar characters, as well as some completely new ones. Here's what we know so far about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Meet Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cast

The teaser video features all of the major cast members introducing themselves and their characters. It starts with Mount marveling over playing Enterprise Captain Pike (the predecessor to Captain Kirk), then moves to Peck as Spock (sporting a more spiky version of his typical bowl cut) and Romijn as Number One.

The latter notes that the role was inhabited by Majel Barrett Roddenberry, the series creator's wife, in the original pilot. However, Number One was cut out of the show and Barrett later played Nurse Chapel.

Celia Rose Gooding has been cast as Cadet Nyota Uhura, who was portrayed by Nichelle Nichols on the OG Star Trek. "I am so excited to be stepping into this legacy," Gooding says.

Babs Olusanmokun is on board as Dr. M’Benga, a physician who was also on the original series.

And Jess Bush is Nurse Christine Chapel, the role that Barrett eventually took on.

As for new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds characters, the video introduces: Bruce Horak as Hemmer, part of the albino Andorian subspecies the Aenar; Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh; and Melissa Navia will play Lieutenant Erica Ortegas.

So far, Paramount Plus hasn't set a Star Trek: Strange New Worlds release date, though it has stated it will be sometime in 2022.

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 drops in November, while Star Trek: Picard season 2 is slated for February. If the 10-episode run ends sometime in April, it's possible Strange New Worlds could debut right after or in May 2022. Then again, Paramount Plus may hold it for later in the year.