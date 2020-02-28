Star Trek: Picard season 2 release date, cast and everything we know

Order some tea, Earl Grey, because Star Trek: Picard season 2 is boldly going forward for new adventures and mysteries.

CBS All Access ordered Star Trek: Picard season 2 before the first season even premiered back on Jan. 23. So that means we'll get 10 more episodes of Captain/Admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and his ragtag group of space-farers.

Star Trek: Picard season 1 has been exploring a mystery surround Dahj and Soji, the twin daughters of Data, Picard's former android crew member. There's also some sort of conspiracy involving the Romulans and possibly the Federation, as well the involvement of the Borg.

The events of the five remaining episodes of season 1, particularly the finale on March 26, will set up what happens in Star Trek: Picard season 2. Here's everything we know about the second season, including the cast, plot and more.

Star Trek: Picard season 2 does not yet have a release date on CBS All Access.

If Star Trek: Picard season 2 follows the schedule of the first season, filming could begin this spring, April or May, and conclude in September. Then, season 2 could premiere in January 2021.

And here's some really good news for Picard fans: Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that CBS All Access also gave an early order for Star Trek: Picard season 3 and that the plan is to film it back-to-back with season 2. If that is the case, the wait for season 3 may be much shorter!

Star Trek: Picard season 2 cast

You can't have Star Trek: Picard without Picard himself, so it's certain that Patrick Stewart will be back as JL. If their characters survive and don't get killed off, the main cast members who would return are:

Alison Pill as Dr. Agnes Jurati

Michelle Hurd as Raffi

Santiago Cabrera as Chris Rios

Isa Briones as Soji Asha

Harry Treadaway as Narek

Star Trek: Picard season 1 has featured cameos from previous Trek series, including Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine and Jonathan Del Arco as Hugh. Brent Spiner's Data also appeared in a vision/flashback. And at some point, Jonathan Frakes (William Riker) and Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi) will be two more of Star Trek: Picard's Next Generation characters.

Any of them could make another appearance in Star Trek: Picard season 2. But one Star Trek: Next Generation cast member who is definitely on board for a cameo next year is Whoopi Goldberg. During a visit to The View, Stewart invited Goldberg to reprise the role of Guinan:

.@SirPatStew officially invites @WhoopiGoldberg to join season two of #StarTrekPicard: “It was wonderful having you, and we cannot wait to have you with us again one more time.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/mxOtyJxF63January 22, 2020

Is there a Star Trek: Picard season 2 trailer?

No, the Star Trek: Picard season 2 trailer does not exist yet. Stay tuned for a possible teaser after the finale of season 1 on March 26.

It's also very possible that fans will see another teaser or a trailer at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2020.

Star Trek: Picard season 2 plot: What to expect

Season 1 is still airing and whatever happens in the five remaining episodes will determine where the story goes in Star Trek: Picard season 2.

So far, the show has focused largely on issues around the banning of synthetic life forms, the Federation's move away from policing parts of the galaxy and the current state of the Romulan kind. More specifically, season 1 has followed the mystery surrounding Dahj (now dead) and Soji, twins who were somehow created from Data's remains. Picard's journey to uncover the truth has led him to operate largely outside of the Federation's purview.

Our best guess is that Picard continues to work on the fringes, rather than as the venerated admiral that he is. He and the ragtag group aboard the La Sirena will go on further adventures to the darker recesses of the galaxy. And the mystery about Dahj and Soji, and the larger issue around synths, won't be fully resolved. Instead, we think the finale will drop a huge piece of the puzzle -- but also reveal that the puzzle is much, much larger than Picard could have ever dreamed.

We'd like to see Star Trek: Picard season 2 explore, in depth, some of the areas, worlds and cultures introduced in the first season: the Fenris Rangers and Seven's involvement with them; Romulan warrior nuns, the Qowat Milat; Freecloud's hyper commercialism; and the seedy underworld market for Borg parts.