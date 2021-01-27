Spurs vs. Liverpool live stream: Where to watch this Premier League clash

Spurs vs. Liverpool start time and channels The Spurs vs. Liverpool match kicks off at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on Thursday (Jan. 28). NBCSN carries the match in the U.S., while U.K. viewers can watch on BT Sport.

The Spurs vs. Liverpool live stream may be a moment for one team's resurgence. After looking like it would cruise to a second consecutive Premier League title, Liverpool have hit a rough patch. The defending champs haven't won any of their last five matches and have tumbled out of the top spot and into fifth place.

So if Liverpool hope to get back into the title race, Thursday match with Tottenham Hotspur takes on added significance. Spurs were top of the table earlier this season, too, and now find themselves just behind Liverpool.

So a Spurs win at home would vault the North London team back into one of the Champions League slots and perhaps push the team toward a title challenge of its own in the second half of the season.

The Spurs vs. Liverpool match figures to be a tight affair, with the Reds hoping to overcome a rash of injuries while Spurs counts on the Harry Kane-Son Heung Min pairing to lead them to a win. If you want to live stream this Premier League clash, it's easy enough — provided you know where to look.

How to use a VPN to watch Spurs vs. Liverpool

If you can't find a Spurs vs. Liverpool live stream where you are, don't despair — a virtual private network (or VPN) can come to your rescue. With a VPN, you can make it seem as if you're surfing the web from anywhere in the world, making it possible to view live streams that would otherwise be gelocked.

Spurs vs. Liverpool live streams in the U.S.

NBCSN may be shutting down at the end of the year, but it's still where you can find the bulk of NBC's Premier League coverage. That goes for Spurs vs. Liverpool, with coverage getting underway at 3 p.m. EST/noon PST on Thursday.

If you're not anywhere a TV, you can catch a Spurs vs. Liverpool live stream on the NBC website. The match also streams to the NBC Sports app (Android, iOS). To take advantage of those options, though, you need to sign in with your cable TV login credentials, so cord cutters will need to find a different option.

You could turn to a streaming service, and the cheapest option is Sling TV, even after a $5 price hike that brings the monthly price of its Blue package of channels to $35. Fubo.TV is another option, which gives you more channels for $65 a month.

Spurs vs. Liverpool live streams in the UK

You can watch Spurs vs. Liverpool on BT Sport 1. Coverage starts at 7 p.m. GMT, with kick-off at 8 p.m.

You can get BT Sport through BT as well as an add-on to Sky. BT Sport subscribers are able to stream Bayern Munich vs. Leipzig on the BT Sport website or by using the channel's dedicated app (Android, iOS). A monthly BT Sport pass will cost you £25.

Spurs vs. Liverpool live streams in Canada

In Canada, the best way to watch Spurs vs. Liverpool is the same as any Premier League match — head to DAZN. The streaming service has the rights to all Premier League games. You can sign up for the service and get a 1-month free trial. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.

Spurs vs. Liverpool live streams in other regions

Here's where you'll find the Spurs vs. Liverpool live stream in other parts of the world.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Brazil: Watch ESPN Brasil, GUIGO, ESPN Brasil

Watch ESPN Brasil, GUIGO, ESPN Brasil Germany: Sky Sport UHD, Sky Ticket, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD

Sky Sport UHD, Sky Ticket, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD India: Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1

Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1 Indonesia: Mola TV App, Mola TV, mola.tv

Mola TV App, Mola TV, mola.tv Ireland: BT Sport Extra, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

BT Sport Extra, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1 Israel: Sport 2

Sport 2 Japan: DAZN

DAZN Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere New Zealand: Spark Sport

Spark Sport Puerto Rico: RUSH

To see where Spurs vs. Liverpool is streaming in other countries, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.