Spring mattress sale — 40% off mattresses, pillows and more at Tempur-Pedic

Why wait for the first Memorial Day mattress sale of 2021 when Tempur-Pedic has some epic mattress deals you can get right now.

For a limited time, Tempur-Pedic is taking 30% off its Tempur-Cloud Mattress. After discount, prices start at $1,189.30 for the twin size mattress. That's $510 off and one of the best deals we've seen this month. But that's not the only sale at Tempur-Pedic. Below we've rounded up the top weekend sales at Tempur-Pedic.

Tempur-Cloud Pillow 2-set: deals from $99 @ Tempur-Pedic

As part of its weekend sale, Tempur-Pedic is taking up to 25% off its entire line of pillows. If you're after the most bang for your buck, you can get two Tempur-Cloud Pillows for just $99. That's $59 off and the cheapest price we've seen. Alternatively, you can get two Tempur-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Pillows for $229. Not only is this one of our favorite pillows, but it's $109 off for the set of two.

Tempur-Topper Supreme: was $299 now $179 @ Tempur-Pedic

Don't need a new mattress? Tempur-Pedic is taking 40% off its mattress toppers, which are great for extending the life of your current mattress. The Editor's Choice Tempur-Topper Supreme adds 3 inches of Tempur's proprietary foam to your mattress. Currently on sale for just $179, it's at its lowest price ever.

Tempur-Cloud Mattress: was $1,699 now $1,189 @ Tempur-Pedic

The Tempur-Cloud Mattress is Tempur-Pedic's budget friendly mattress. It adapts to your weight, shape, and temperature for personalized comfort and support. Rarely on sale, all mattress sizes are now 30% off. After discount, the twin is $1,189.30 ($510 off), whereas the queen is $1,399 ($600 off).

Sitewide Temper-Pedic mattress sales are pretty rare, especially on the entry-level mattress. However, the Tempur-Cloud Mattress is the most affordable mattress in Tempur-Pedic's lineup. That said, this mattress is excellent for just about all types of sleepers. The memory foam mattress adapts to your weight, shape and temperature for personalized comfort and support. If you're looking for the best memory foam mattress, but don't have a huge budget, this mattress deserves your attention.

According to Tempur-Pedic, the mattress' comfort layer provides up to 40% more pressure-relieving power than the next closest competitor, minimizing pressure points that might keep you awake at night. The memory foam also reduces motion transfer so you won't be disturbed by a partner getting up in the middle of the night.

The Tempur-Cloud mattress comes with a 90-night trial and a 10-year warranty. This deal, however, is only valid through the end of the weekend. Make sure to follow our bedding sales coverage for other sales and discounts.