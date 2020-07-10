Spotify is down on iOS — what you need to know [Update]

Spotify, a contender among the best music streaming apps, seems to be crawling back online after being one of several programs crashing for iOS users this morning. For several hours Waze, Tinder and Pinterest have also caused problems for people with iPhones.

Data on DownDetector.com reflects reports from social media, indicating a number of apps are crashing when opened on iPhones and iPads as of 6:15 a.m. ET. At the moment, the problem doesn't appear to impact Android or desktop devices.

Have you seen the latest iPhone 12 leak?

The best bluetooth speakers we've tested

Me about to delete Spotify thinking it’s broken then checking Twitter and finding out it’s down for everyone pic.twitter.com/kpAumhm48dJuly 10, 2020

The Verge reports that Facebook could be to blame for the current outage. It's not confirmed, but some users on Twitter have recognized Facebook's SDK may be affecting other apps' software.

There's another facebook SDK issue that lead's to our iOS app to crash on launch again along with major apps like Spotify & Pinterest 🔥 @fb_engineeringJuly 10, 2020

Facebook responded to the outages on its developer platform at around 7 a.m. ET, saying the company is "investigating an increase in errors on the iOS SDK which is causing some apps to crash."

Spotify has chimed in, too, via its Spotify Cares account, saying the music service is "aware of some issues right now."

We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out! We’ll keep you posted.July 10, 2020

TikTok is also experiencing outages this morning according to The Verge, however it may be the result of a separate issue as it's working now our iOS device. The other apps in question — namely Spotify and Waze — are still crashing.

The last time the Facebook SDK trigged widespread app problems was in May, and it took about a day for the company to resolve. These apps could start working again sooner, so sit tight and check back here for updates.