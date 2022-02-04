Spider-Man: No Way Home's first streaming service confirmed — and it's not Disney Plus

You can't say we didn't warn you. Spider-Man: No Way Home's streaming future has been a constant source of chatter online. It's probably the first movie in ages where people were digital rentals and purchases were a topic of conversation, as evidenced by the potential Spider-Man: No Way Home digital release date leak (which has yet to be confirmed).

So, to answer the people asking about Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney Plus? Much like ... plot points I won't spoil here, I've got some bad news. Spider-Man: No Way Home, per Deadline, is going exactly where Sony Pictures' old contracts said it would: Starz. Yep, we're gonna have to wait a while before we can watch all the Marvel movies in order on Disney Plus.

Yes, Starz, the app and pay cable channel that is U.S. only and not as popular as the likes of Netflix and Disney Plus. And, oh yeah, we've got to wait longer, as it's not arriving soon, but "sometime over the next six months." Starz will hold it for 18 months, too.

This news, which makes sense considering Starz being the first streaming platform for Sony Pictures releases that dropped between from 2017 to 2021, per an older deal (and No Way Home did come out in Dec. 2021). Sony signed two deals for streaming rights in 2021, with Netflix getting films first before Disney Plus gets them afterwards.

Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch told Deadline about how the movie will be a boon to promoting Starz shows, saying "you put the right shows and content around it so you can move customers that watch Spider-Man into one of your originals."

Analysis: Disappointing but predictable

People being unaware of Starz' deal with Sony, combined with public's want to consolidate all MCU movies (and the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movies are some of the best) into the same service, is going to lead to some upset fans, such as the Twitter user Geeks, Opinionated, which claimed that No Way Home would be going to Netflix and not Starz. Similarly, Pringus McDingus had tweeted last months that they only "gotta wait months to see it on Disney Plus/BluRay." And since Starz is expected to have No Way Home into 2023? That won't just be a months-long wait.

And since this was clear before this news, some users have been ready with the emotional reaction GIF of their choice, such as Courtney Lanning:

People don't really care about contractual rights, especially when Disney and Marvel have convinced us that Disney Plus is the destination for watching all the MCU.

When to expect No Way Home on Disney Plus

If No Way Home will be on Starz in the next six months, and then spent 18 months there before going to Disney Plus?

At the earliest, this would see No Way Home on Disney Plus in the summer of 2023, if not early 2024.

And at this point, we're guessing people are going to just buy Spider-Man: No Way Home on Amazon to own it for themselves, rather than wait.