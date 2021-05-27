Spider-Man: No Way Home release date, Sony teases trailer, cast, and latest news

Sony's getting cheeky about Spider-Man 3 — aka Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now that casting is leaking out, and the film is more than confirmed, fans are demanding a trailer, and Sony knows. More on that below.

And right now, the talk is about former Spider-Man Andrew Garfield's denial that he will be in the film. Either way, all signs point to a wildly complex intriguing third chapter in the Tom Holland Spider-Man series. And the latest news involves more confirmation of one of the previous Spider-Man stars.

The film, which would follow Spider-Man: Far From Home, will continue the trend of tying these films to other Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies. And it also looks like it could open up many universes of opportunities as well.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was confirmed after a bit of fun from the movie's stars. Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya each revealed a different title along with press photos on their social media accounts. Eagle-eyed fans drew a theory from these photos, that our trio of leads would find their way into Doctor Strange's base of operations.

A tweet from Sony shows they're well aware we want a trailer

Andrew Garfield says he's not back in action, but nobody believes him

Alfred Molina is back as Doc Ock, according to an interview

Spider-Man: No Way Home cast

The big story of Spider-Man 3 is how old faces are coming back to the MCU. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx will be reprising their roles as Doctor Octopus and Electro. Molina told Variety (about his performance) that "When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret, ... But, you know, it's all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!"

This has led to speculation that Thomas Haden Church and Willem Dafoe will be back as Sandman and Norman Osborn/Green Goblin — and that Jared Leto's Morbius may make an appearance too. Those who know how to count can see we're only one shy of a Sinister Six at this point.

Our Spider-Sense went into full-tingle, though, when we learned that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were coming back, as their versions of Peter Parker. Later, rumors surfaced of Kristin Dunst coming back as Mary Jane Watson and Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy. We also got a bit of proof as to Garfield's return, as a since-deleted social media post puts him in the same room as Tom Holland's stunt double.

A recent interview from Andrew Garfield featured a denial of any involvement with Spider-Man: No Way Home. And while he says "I did not get a call," watch this video for yourself and see if you believe him. Folks online don't.

The latest rumor, though, posits that J.K. Simmons will play two versions of media mogul J. Jonah Jameson in No Way Home. One will run the Bugle, the other heads an online news channel (like in the Spider-Man video games).

This all made a little more sense when MCU head honcho Kevin Feige revealed that the new Doctor Strange movie will connect to the upcoming Spider-Man sequel, at the December 2020 Disney Investors Day event. A new report claims that Spider-Man 3 is filming at a makeshift version of Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum, which gives more reason to expect the good doctor to appear. This all tips Sony's hand for how we get these different Spider-Men at the same time, which will make sense to anyone who's seen Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

More predictably, Jon Favreau is back as Happy, according to Murphy's Multiverse.

The returning cast is as follows:

Tom Holland as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man

Zendaya as MJ

Marisa Tomei as May Parker

Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds

Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson

The new Spider-Man movie is due in theaters on December 17, 2021. That being said, we could see this date pushing back if theaters aren't ready to re-open, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A movie of this magnitude likely won't hit streaming services before theaters, this isn't a Warner Bros. movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer tease from Sony

Reports suggest that Sony Pictures may be holding onto a Spider-Man 3 trailer, that it's just waiting to drop. Why wait? Supposedly they need Tobey Maguire to sign on the dotted line. Which should have happened by now.

Sony tweeted only one video so far, revealing the title announcement.

That said, Sony also posted a GIF of Holland as Parker, with the caption "Us seeing Spider-Man trending…" as if they know how badly we want the clip to drop.

And we really want to see this trailer, if all the above casting news is correct.

Spider-Man: No Way Home set photos

While there have been many leaks concerning Spider-Man: No Way Home, the sets have been relatively tight. That said, a few photos that have spilled out.

For starters, when an image of the gifts handed out to the film crew may not sound like much, but the art contains references to both Andrew Garfield's spider-Man suit, and the iconic font used by the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies.

(Image credit: @spideysnews on Twitter)

After that, an odd prop leaked out on Twitter. This bus stop poster portrays the Statue of Liberty as "NYC's newest (and tallest) Avenger," and even gives Lady Liberty Cap's shield. We assume this isn't a spoiler about Falcon and Winter Soldier (that shield is a lot smaller), but makes us wonder about the branding of Captain America going forward.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: @spideysnews on Twitter) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: @spideysnews on Twitter)

Spider-Man: No Way Home Tobey Maguire leaks

When Spider-Man: No Way Home stunt coordinator George Cottle posted about the production of No Way Home wrapping, he may have planted an Easter egg in said post. His tagging of Chris Daniels, who was the stunt-man for Tobey Maguire in the earlier Spider-Man movies, makes people think that Maguire will definitely appear in the movie. Nothing is confirmed, though.

Then, Roger Pera (who often does the Spanish language voice-dubbing for Maguire), practically confirmed it as well.

Spider-Man: No Way Home villain

This doesn't come from the best source, but if you're wondering who the Spider-Men will fight, We Got This Covered is claiming that Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin will be the main villain for Spider-Man 3. We wouldn't be surprised to see Norman Osbourne abusing the powers of the multiverse for greedy gains.

Previously, Kraven The Hunter was expected to be the big bad for Spider-Man: No Way Home, but (no offense) his powers don't seem strong enough to stop three Spider-Men.