Spider-Man: No Way Home digital release date reportedly leaked

We all want to know when Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to be on Disney Plus, but that information is still not available. Fortunately, though, a new leak has given us an idea of when Tom Holland's third solo (well, kinda) Spider-Man movie is coming to digital release.

But since nothing is simple about Spider-Man: No Way Home, there's a weird complication. Multiple outlets (such as Comicbook.com and Slashfilm ) are reporting that Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming to digital (HD and 4K) on February 28, 2022, and they're crediting outlets such as Vudu and Amazon for the news.

There's just one problem: the Vudu and Amazon pre-order pages don't list that detail. We've read these pages over multiple times, and can't find that date — which sounds like sites had that data scrubbed after it went live accidentally.

It's not surprising, as the Blu-ray for Spider-Man: No Way Home doesn't have a release date either. One would assume both details would drop at the same time. DVD-release tracker DVDsreleasedates.com claims that the physical media is "is estimated for March 2022 and available on Digital HD from Amazon Video and iTunes on March 1, 2022."

Spider-Man: No Way Home digital release can't be here soon enough

Either way, with the Covid-19 pandemic continuing due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, it feels like Spider-Man: No Way Home should be on digital services as soon as possible. The movie is already wildly successful, too, despite any concerns people may have of venturing to a movie theater. And fans who are excited to watch the movie, either for the first time or to rewatch it again, are likely ready to pay up.

After Spider-Man: No Way Home hits on digital on-demand, its streaming releases are complicated. Starz may be the first place the film winds up.

You could expect to see it on Netflix far before it hits Disney Plus, because Sony Pictures struck a deal with Netflix that makes the big red streaming machine the first place for the studio's 2022 (and on) films. Of course, No Way Home did come out in 2021, hence why it's more likely for Starz.