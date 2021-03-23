Spider-Man: No Way Home cast, trailer, release date, villain and everything else we know

The new Spider-Man movie — dubbed Spider-Man: No Way Home — is finally official. And, yes, true believers, all the reports we've seen point to a massively intriguing third chapter in the Tom Holland Spider-Man series. And we just got a bit more confirmation that another Spider-Man will appear in the movie.

The film, which would follow Spider-Man: Far From Home, will continue the trend of tying these films to other Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies. And it also looks like it could open up many universes of opportunities as well.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was confirmed after a bit of fun from the movie's stars. Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya each revealed a different title along with press photos on their social media accounts. Eagle-eyed fans drew a theory from these photos, that our trio of leads would find their way into Doctor Strange's base of operations.

Spider-Man: No Way Home cast

The big story of Spider-Man 3 is how old faces are coming back to the MCU. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx will be reprising their roles as Doctor Octopus and Electro.

This has led to speculation that Thomas Haden Church and Willem Dafoe will be back as Sandman and Norman Osborn/Green Goblin — and that Jared Leto's Morbius may make an appearance too. Those who know how to count can see we're only one shy of a Sinister Six at this point.

Our Spider-Sense went into full-tingle, though, when we learned that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were coming back, as their versions of Peter Parker. Later, rumors surfaced of Kristin Dunst coming back as Mary Jane Watson and Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy. We just got a bit of proof as to Garfield's return, as a since-deleted social media post puts him in the same room as Tom Holland's stunt double.

This all made a little more sense when MCU head honcho Kevin Feige revealed that the new Doctor Strange movie will connect to the upcoming Spider-Man sequel, at the December 2020 Disney Investors Day event. A new report claims that Spider-Man 3 is filming at a makeshift version of Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum, which gives more reason to expect the good doctor to appear. This all tips Sony's hand for how we get these different Spider-Men at the same time, which will make sense to anyone who's seen Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The returning cast is as follows:

Tom Holland as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man

Zendaya as MJ

Marisa Tomei as May Parker

Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds

Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson

The new Spider-Man movie is due in theaters on December 17, 2021. That being said, we could see this date pushing back if theaters aren't ready to re-open, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A movie of this magnitude likely won't hit streaming services before theaters, this isn't a Warner Bros. movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

Reports suggest that Sony Pictures may be holding onto a Spider-Man 3 trailer, that it's just waiting to drop.

We do have a clip of the title announcement, though:

This, we can confirm. #SpiderManNoWayHome only in movie theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/kCeI8VgkdmFebruary 24, 2021 See more

Why wait? Supposedly they need Tobey Maguire to sign on the dotted line. That means we could see the trailer any day now.

And we really want to see this trailer, if all the above casting news is correct.

Spider-Man: No Way Home villain

This isn't exactly concrete, but We Got This Covered is claiming that Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin will be the main villain for Spider-Man 3. We wouldn't be surprised to see Norman Osbourne abusing the powers of the multiverse for greedy gains.

Previously, Kraven The Hunter was expected to be the big bad for Spider-Man: No Way Home, but (no offense) his powers don't seem strong enough to stop three Spider-Men.